Winter Survival Version 1.0 Confirmed For November

After months of releasing pieces of content in Early Access, the game Winter Survival will finally be released in full this November

Article Summary Winter Survival version 1.0 officially launches on Steam in November with new content and features.

Brave the harsh Mount Washington wilderness as an inexperienced survivor facing deadly predators and the cold.

Battle against starvation, insanity, and hallucinations while crafting, hunting, and uncovering region secrets.

Experience Story, Coldwave, and Endless modes, each offering unique survival and exploration challenges.

Indie game developer Drago Entertainment and publisher HeartBeat Games have given Winter Survival a proper release date for November. The game has been going through a few different phases while in development, including at one point pushing back its Early Access period. But it looks like the team is ready to roll out the full version of the game this Fall, along with Act III of the content that's been coming out while in development, as the game will be released on Steam on November 19, 2025.

Winter Survival

Winter Survival is a battle against the brutal elements of Mount Washington, New Hampshire. Following a lone survivor after the events of an unexpected accident, icy tendrils of winter close in, and hallucinations start to manifest. After a starved bear attacks, separating the small group of survivors, it now lurks in the shadows, ready to sink its teeth in if found. Explore the wilderness to secure nutrition and supplies. Discover blueprints left behind that will help survivors adapt to the harsh conditions, utilizing them to craft protection against apex predators, nightmare-fueled figures, and the ferocious bear that looms in the region, longing to track down its prey. Hunting down the forest's fauna requires knowledge of their behavior and skill.

Survive an Unforgiving Wilderness – Play as an inexperienced survivalist. Overcome the difficulties of baron isolation or perish. Explore the surrounding terrain and withstand its unrelenting challenges. Become smarter, faster, stronger. Kill to eat, learn to thrive, and master the madness that ensues.

Fight Against Insanity – The most deviant enemy in a desolate land is one's mind. Treat wounds, satisfy needs, or become overwhelmed by fear and horrifying visions.

Gather, Build, Survive, Repeat – Venture into the wilderness and uncover hidden secrets and treasures to increase your chances of survival. Manage materials to create shelter, stay warm, and hopefully live to see another sunrise.

Unearth the Past – Reveal the mysteries of the region, why a local town has been left in shambles, and what happened to the people that used to inhabit this dreary winter land.

Hunt and Harvest – Set traps to catch prey, fend off wolves with torches, wield spears, and repel the restless wildlife.

Endure in Three Game Modes Story Mode – Uncover the secrets of an abandoned town and its people while avoiding a ravenous bear Coldwave – Brave the elements of an ever-changing winter Endless Mode – Test your skills. Take advantage of your surroundings. Overcome.



