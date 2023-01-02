Wobbuffet Raid Guide For Pokémon GO: New Year's 2023

2023 brings a new raid rotation to Pokémon GO. This rotation centers around the Legendary Fire/Dragon-type Reshiram in Tier Five Raids and Mega Steelix in Mega Raids. There are also New Year's 2023-themed Pokémon with party hats in the lower tiers. With this raid guide, you can take on Party Hat Wobbuffet in Tier Three raids in Pokémon GO, build a team of impactful counters, and understand this Pokémon's Shiny rate.

Top Party Hat Wobbuffet Counters

Pokebattler, which calculates all possible combinations of Pokémon and moves, lists the top ten Wobbuffet counters as such:

Mega Gengar: Shadow Claw, Shadow Ball

Shadow Absol: Snarl, Payback

Mega Absol: Snarl, Payback

Mega Banette: Shadow Claw, Shadow Ball

Mega Houndoom: Snarl, Crunch

Shadow Houndoom: Snarl, Crunch

Hydreigon: Bite, Brutal Swing

Pheromosa: Bug Bite, Bug Buzz

Chandelure: Hex, Poltergeist

Gengar: Shadow Claw, Shadow Ball

It is recommended to power up your counters as much as possible, but creating that amount of strong Shadow Pokémon with their moves unlocked is a tall order for even the most practiced players. Here are ten additional non-Shadow and non-Mega counters that can help take down Wobbuffet with efficiency.

Regigigas: Ghost-type Hidden Power, Giga Impact

Weavile: Snarl, Foul Play

Zoroark: Snarl, Foul Play

Honchkrow: Snarl, Dark Pulse

Absol: Snarl, Dark Pulse

Yveltal: Snarl, Dark Pulse

Bisharp: Snarl, Dark Pulse

Darkrai: Snarl, Dark Pulse

Hoopa Unbound: Astonish, Dark Pulse

Scyther: Fury Cutter, Bug Buzz

How Many Trainers Are Needed?

Wobbuffet can be defeated with one trainer, but if you cannot guarantee the top counters with maxed-out CP and the best moves, your best bet is to make sure you have two or more players.

Using the Circle Lock Technique to guarantee Great or Excellent throws, along with Golden Razz Berries, is the best way to catch Pokémon.

Shiny Odds

Party Hat Wobbuffet can be encountered in its Shiny form, but due to this being an event Pokémon, its rate is unknown but likely boosted.

Happy raiding, fellow trainers!