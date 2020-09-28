World Of Tanks Gets A New 7-V-1 Mode The Last Waffenträger

Wargaming revealed a new event coming to World Of Tanks along with a new 7-v-1 mode as you'll compete in The Last Waffenträger. The event will run from September 28th-October 12th, as you'll get to fight against one of the most powerful tanks added to the game. The colossal Tier 10 tank destroyer known as the Waffenträger Auf E 110. The mode will be played across three maps (Fisherman's Bay, Studzianki, and Redshire), as you and six others will work together to destroy the massive machine, destroying its AI-controlled sentinels to unlock upgrades for your tanks in the process. The event will also introduce six-minute asymmetric warfare where players can win a bespoke reward pack and a chance to run the Waffenträger themselves! Here's more details from today's announcement.

To take on the might of the Waffenträger, players will crew modernised T-55 tanks, using teamwork to outwit the immense power of the boss – and becoming more powerful as they destroy its sentinels, leaving the Waffenträger vulnerable to destruction. At the apex of the event, the challenge becomes even more interesting; with tankers getting the chance to take on a Waffenträger Auf E 220 crewed by World Of Tanks developers and celebrity guests! If a team destroys the Waffenträger Auf E 220 in these battles – then the whole team will win premium reward packs! "Many tankers will remember the Waffenträger was previously playable in game, but its power proved too much, and so we had to address the balance by removing it" states Max Chuvalov, Publishing Director, World Of Tanks. "But it seems that players were still attached to this mechanical behemoth, and asked us to bring the Waffenträger back. So, for this time limited event, we did. Get ready for fearsome battles and amazing prizes – because the Waffenträger is back with a vengeance!"