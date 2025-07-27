Posted in: Blizzard, Conventions, Games, Gamescom, Video Games, World Of Warcraft | Tagged: Blizzard Entertainment, Gamescom 2025, warcraft

World of Warcraft Housing Will Be Playable During Gamescom 2025

World of Warcraft will have some new content to show off during Gamescom 2025, including the new housing option on the way

Article Summary World of Warcraft housing will be playable for the first time at Gamescom 2025 with hands-on demos.

Players can build, decorate, and customize their own homes in Azeroth as part of this new feature.

The Midnight expansion world premiere cinematic debuts during Gamescom 2025’s Opening Night Live.

Developer panels, cosplay contests, and Midnight-themed merchandise will highlight Warcraft at the event.

Blizzard Entertainment confirmed that World of Warcraft will be a part of Gamescom 2025, as attendees will get to try Housing for the first time. The team will bring with them an extended demo of some new content coming to the game, including the first chance for players to check out the new housing content, where you can build a home and more to live in Azeroth. We have some of the details here of what to expect from August 20-24 in Cologne, Germany, but you can read more in their Gamescom blog.

World of Warcraft – Gamescom Housing Demo

One of the most anticipated features ever to come to World of Warcraft, Housing will allow players to build, decorate and customise their own homes in Azeroth. Housing is not all that is debuting at gamescom 2025. The entirety of our celebration for all things Midnight kicks off with a World Premiere of the expansion's opening cinematic during Opening Night Live on August 19. The show starts at 11:00 a.m. PDT (7:00 p.m. BST/8:00 p.m. CEST) on the official gamescom and The Game Awards social channels.

Immediately following ONL, WoW executive producer Holly Longdale, senior game director Ion Hazzikostas, and Warcraft universe creative director Chris Metzen join forces for an exciting deep dive into the zones, mechanics, new features, and story of the upcoming expansion during a special Midnight Expansion Reveal broadcast that will go live on the World of Warcraft YouTube and Twitch channels.

Gamescom 2025 is shaping up to be a true celebration of World of Warcraft, with constant programming at the WoW Community Stage. Attendees can expect to hear more about Midnight on Developer Panels, watch an iconic Cosplay Contest, view Mythic Dungeons & Arena Showcases, and meet developers and some of their favorite content creators from the community. Additionally, there will be Midnight-themed items in a special merchandise shop within the Warcraft space on the showfloor.

