World of Warcraft: Midnight Finally Confirms March 2026 Launch

After months of being teased about the content and not really getting a confirmation, World of Warcraft: Midnight has a launch date

Article Summary World of Warcraft: Midnight launches March 2, 2026, kicking off the next chapter of the Worldsoul Saga.

Adventure through Quel’thalas, Eversong Woods, Zul’aman, Harandar, and a new void-ravaged world.

Early access to player housing unlocks special cross-game rewards via the "Welcome Home" achievement.

Earn unique cosmetics in Overwatch 2, Hearthstone events, and StarCraft II by diving into Midnight early.

Blizzard Entertainment has finally confirmed the launch date for World of Warcraft: Midnight, as the next major expansion arrives next March. First off, the official launch date will be March 2, 2026. Second, as part of the ramp up to it, the team revealed Early Access and crossover plans with other games, as the 11.2.7 update will give players a chance to get into their homes early while also providing special content across three other Blizzard titles. Enjoy the info below from the team on those plans.

World of Warcraft: Midnight

The second chapter of The Worldsoul Saga begins. You'll return to the legendary kingdom of Quel'thalas then adventure through new and reimagined zones in search of new allies in the battle against Xal'atath. Experience the reimagined zones of Eversong Woods and Zul'aman where you'll be immersed in familiar but new settings. Journey to Harandar the bioluminescent primordial jungle sitting at the confluence of the world trees' great roots, then discover a distant world ravaged by the void where predation reigns supreme and threats lurk within every shadow of the hostile landscape.

Midnight Crossover Events

Once Housing early access goes live with the 11.2.7 update, any player who completes the "Welcome Home" achievement in World of Warcraft can claim special rewards themed around the Warcraft universe, the upcoming Midnight expansion, and the spirit of home. Earning the "Welcome Home" achievement is as simple as moving in. Once you've gained early access to Housing by pre-purchasing any edition of Midnight, a short questline will guide you to a neighborhood and your first home. Once you've moved in, you'll earn the achievement and immediately unlock a cavalcade of rewards across multiple Blizzard games.

Overwatch 2

Xal'atath's treachery knows no bounds. As the Void consumes Symmetra, earning the "Welcome Home" achievement in WoW will unlock the following cosmetics in Overwatch 2:

Xal'atath Symmetra Legendary Skin

Xal'atath Symmetra Spray

Xal'atath Symmetra Name Card

Dark Heart Player Icon

Hearthstone

Cozy up at the inn with a set of Housing-themed rewards in Hearthstone:

Earning the "Welcome Home" achievement in WoW unlocks the Hearth & Home Card Back

In addition, not attached to the WoW achievement, is a new, limited-time in-game event, 'Welcome to the Neighborhood!', featuring an earnable Epic event card

StarCraft II

It's about time! Whether you shout 'Lok'tar Ogar' or "For the Alliance," now you can show your allegiance in every match with these Horde and Alliance StarCraft II console skins after you earn the "Welcome Home" achievement in WoW.

