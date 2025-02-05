Posted in: Blizzard, Games, Video Games, World Of Warcraft | Tagged: Blizzard Entertainment, warcraft

World Of Warcraft Releases "State of WoW in 2025"

World of Warcraft Executive Producer Holly Longdale addresses the state of the game going into 2025 after releasing The War Within

Article Summary Blizzard explores the future of WoW in 2025 after "The War Within" release.

Upcoming "Midnight" expansion teases player housing, fueled by community input.

Commitment to player feedback ensures evolving Classic WoW experiences.

Transparency and innovation drive exciting new adventures in Azeroth.

Blizzard Entertainment has released a new blog for World Of Warcraft, as they focus on the state of the game going into 2025. Penned by Executive Producer Holly Longdale, the blog touches on a few topics following the release of The War Within, as she touches on topics such as charity pet, the Midnight expansion feature, player housing, and more. We have a snippet of it for you here, as you can read the full blog on their website.

State of World Of Warcraft in 2025

2024 has provided us many opportunities to learn and grow this past year thanks to your steadfast support and feedback. This year, we plan to continue to build upon what we've learned, improve the game, and experiment with new ideas to invigorate and bring new twists to Azeroth. We see you too, Classic WoW players! No matter what Classic game mode you enjoy, the development team is dedicated to continuing to listen to your feedback and adjusting—all with an endless passion for bringing you more great experiences ahead. We remain committed to always being in conversation with you, listening, watching, and being as transparent as possible as we cook up new adventures for you wherever your journey takes you in Azeroth.

There's No Place Like Home

The road ahead couldn't be more exciting for us as we move ever closer to the next chapter in the Worldsoul Saga— World of Warcraft: Midnight. We have so much more to share with you as we continue to move through The War Within (and everything else we have planned!) as we progress through the year. During Warcraft Direct in November we released a teaser for just one of the new features we're looking forward to bringing to you: Housing. Believe me, we all found it so hard to keep it a secret! But seeing your excitement at the reveal made it all so worth it.

Housing is more than a feature to us. No matter what we create, it's the community that will help to define how Housing gives everyone a place in Azeroth to truly make their own. Our passionate and dedicated Housing development team will be working alongside the community to bring you something truly special. Our eyes and ears are always open to you, as the journey home begins with you.

