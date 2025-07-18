Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: Ogopogo, SapStaR Games, Wretch: Divine Ascent

Wretch: Divine Ascent Confirms October Release Window

Wretch: Divine Ascent has a new release date planned for October, as you can play a demo of it at BitSummit 2025 in Japan

Indie game developer Ogopogo and publisher SapStaR Games have confirmed the official release date for Wretch: Divine Ascent, as it arrives this Fall. The team confirmed the news as BitSummit 2025 launches, letting fans know that they can play the full game when it launches in October; however, no date was given at the time. Those at BitSummit can play an extended demo if you happen to be in Japan this weekend, or you can play the shorter version released back in April on Steam.

Wretch : Divine Ascent

Wretch: Divine Ascent is a 1v1 tactical auto battler game in a dark medieval style that was inspired by Backpack Battles and developed with Unreal Engine. Mix and match items in your backpack to create powerful combos. Purchase a variety of helpful items such as equipment, accessories, and moves from the shop, and fuse them to obtain special items that cannot be bought. Be careful—some moves can counter each other! Getting the right combination of moves and equipment will be your key to victory.

You dive into backpack management right from the first match. Purchase moves, items, and equipment from the shop and formulate your best strategy. Your items can be combined to give powerful effects, and you can even fuse items to gain unique creations that no shop can provide off the rack. Choose your combinations carefully to give yourself the sharpest edge in your battles! You get to choose from multiple character types which include the Knight, Ronin, and Assassin in the current demo version. New characters are in the works, so keep an eye out for updates!

The characters have distinct features and cool styles that are further emphasized in the strategies and moves employed in battle. Use your backpack items to give your attacks unique buffs such as critical hits, speed boosts, and block enhancements. Connecting moves well will be crucial for victory—avoid moves that might counter each other, and build combos to allow you to quickly launch follow-up attacks after breaking through your opponent's guard.

You undergo up to 10 battles per game, each against real players. Slash and slice your opponents in a bloody 1v1 fight to the finish. Players can battle at any time with no need to wait for an opponent to be online. After you win 10 battles in a game, you gain the chance to challenge the best players on the global leaderboard. The current demo version includes a 10-Win Honor leaderboard, where you can keep an eye on the enemy and make plans to rise to the top in Divine Ascent. Stay sharp—they're watching too.

