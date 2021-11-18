WWE 2K22 Reveals All New Content Coming To The Game

2K Games revealed a ton of information about new features that will be coming to WWE 2K22 when it launches next year. Working to make this the most realistic game ever from the franchise while also doing their best to repair the damage done from the last entry, the devs showed off a ton of new features today in a brand new trailer. Including the much-requested return of GM mode, now being called MyGM to line up with the other 2K releases over the years. We have the list of updates for you along with the trailer here, as more details will be released in January 2022.

Players can take a walk down memory lane and relive a legendary WWE Superstar's most iconic matches and moments MyGM: Players will draft superstars, book matches, manage contracts, and prove they have what it takes to run the most successful brand in sports entertainment ;

Players will draft superstars, book matches, manage contracts, and prove they have what it takes to run the most successful brand in sports entertainment MyFACTION: In a franchise-first, the all-new MyFACTION puts players in control of building a legendary faction that rivals the iconic nWo. Players will collect, manage, and upgrade Superstars, with weekly events and regular updates ;

In a franchise-first, the all-new MyFACTION puts players in control of building a legendary faction that rivals the iconic nWo. Players will collect, manage, and upgrade Superstars, with weekly events and regular updates MyRISE: An opportunity for players to experience the journey of a WWE Superstar from the humble beginnings of a Rookie, followed by the fanfare as a Superstar, and then immortalized as a Legend. New storylines will be available for both male and female MyPLAYERs ;

An opportunity for players to experience the journey of a WWE Superstar from the humble beginnings of a Rookie, followed by the fanfare as a Superstar, and then immortalized as a Legend. New storylines will be available for both male and female MyPLAYERs Universe Mode: Universe Mode returns, offering players more control than ever before over brands, PPVs, match results, rivalries, and much more ;

Universe Mode returns, offering players more control than ever before over brands, PPVs, match results, rivalries, and much more Creation Suite: The Creation Suite is back and better than ever. Players can be themselves or someone/something entirely different, with all sorts of wild options and fantasy elements, then step into the ring at anytime and anywhere in the world.

