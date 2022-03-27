Wyrd Games' Malifaux "Realm Beyond" Gameplay & Models, In Review

Wyrd Games, the game design company based in Marietta, Georgia, is well-known for its intricate miniatures which oftentimes need a masterful touch to merely assemble. As of their supplemental book for the third edition of Malifaux, entitled Malifaux Burns, there are few models that are more tricky to piece together than Lady Yume, found in the boxed set "Realm Beyond". We got ahold of a copy of Realm Beyond in order to try for ourselves, but we'd be remiss to neglect to mention that we also got it in order to make The Dreamer our next big hobby project for wargaming. Nevertheless, here's what we think about assembling Realm Beyond!

When putting these models together, it was an executive decision of mine to assemble Lady Yume first. Lady Yume truly measures up to her keyword of Nightmare – she comes in 16 pieces (including her 50mm base), 11 of which are very spindly arms. When cutting them from the sprue, I considered myself remarkably lucky that none of the parts snapped off outside of where I needed them to. Assembly was ridiculously daunting, and I say this having put the infamous beard of Yan Lo (the old sculpt!) onto his face with no difficulty! Regardless, she is assembled, and shown in the image above, on the left.

Before we go further, it should absolutely be said that Lady Yume's assembly instructions, found readily on Wyrd Games' website, list three of her arms in the wrong order. The pieces for F2, F5, and F12 as listed on the site's instructions are actually supposed to be, respectively, F12, F2, and F5 as listed by the sprue. Put more simply, where it says to attach F2 you attach part F12, where it says to attach F5 you attach part F2, and where you're instructed to attach F12 you attach part F5. This was one major issue in assembly, but using this information (found on Twitter, courtesy of @BigHamm3r) makes it a lot easier to accomplish.

The Dreamer, Insomniac, felt like he was going to be a lot easier to assemble than Lady Yume. This was mostly true, except when it came to the wisps of dreamy vapors surrounding him. I actually omitted one piece thereof because it was tough to determine where it was meant to go due to the foreshortening on the instructions, but it still looks good so that's not a big issue. I still haven't assembled Asami Tanaka, Shintaku as of yet, but I don't have a pressing need to, to be frank. I could see the same issue being derived from that model as well, however.

In the end, this game by Wyrd Games feels very worth one's time. If you want to dedicate a good chunk of time to assembling and painting some really great-looking models so you can play an excellent game, this is the game to invest that time into. But what do you think? Have you played Malifaux before? Let us know your nightmare assembly stories about the game, or perhaps some even happier hobby moments, in the comments below!