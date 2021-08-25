Wyrd Games Releases New Information On Upcoming Game Vagrantsong

Posted on
by
|
Comments

Wyrd Games, the Marieta, Georgia-based tabletop game company credited with creating the wargames Malifaux and The Other Side, as well as the role-playing game Through The Breach, has announced the opening of preorders for their upcoming board game, Vagrantsong. Furthermore, they have released a new trailer teasing the spooky aesthetics of the game and likewise announced the launch of two demo scenarios for the game on Tabletop Simulator.

A pin that comes as one of the preorder bonuses for ordering Vagrantsong early or at GenCon 2021. It depicts a Skelly Man from the spooky Americana-inspired board game. Image attributed to Wyrd Games.
A pin that comes as one of the preorder bonuses for ordering Vagrantsong early or at GenCon 2021. It depicts a Skelly Man from the spooky Americana-inspired board game. Image attributed to Wyrd Games.

Vagrantsong is a tabletop board game inspired by many aspects of Americana, including the folklore of the rail system, campfire-style ghost stories, and cartoons drawn by the 1920's animator Max Fleischer (interestingly, this year marks the 100-year anniversary of Inkwell Studios, Fleischer's own animation studio which turned, in time, into Fleischer Studios). The game revolves around a mysterious train called the Silver Ferryman and its riders – some living, others… not so much. The game has players take the role of vagrants, characters with specific backgrounds and agendas, but also the overarching goal of surviving a trip aboard the Silver Ferryman. But they must be careful, for "Haints", the ghosts of the train, love the company and will do whatever they can to keep the Vagrant characters onboard forever.

An array of components from Wyrd Games' Vagrantsong, a new board game that is available to preorder now, and during GenCon 2021.
An array of components from Wyrd Games' Vagrantsong, a new board game that is available to preorder now, and during GenCon 2021.

In Wyrd Games' "Waldo's Weekly" column, the company announced today that Vagrantsong is now available to demo via two demo scenarios on Tabletop Simulator via TTS's page on the Steam Store. Furthermore, Wyrd has put out a trailer showcasing the creepy Americana aesthetic of the game. You can watch this trailer via the YouTube video linked at the bottom of this article.

What do you think about Vagrantsong by Wyrd Games? Are you excited about the premise, its aesthetics, and/or the gameplay? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below!

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

About Joshua Nelson

Josh Nelson is a Magic: The Gathering deckbuilding savant, a self-proclaimed scholar of all things Sweeney Todd, and, of course, a writer for Bleeding Cool. In their downtime, Josh can be found painting models, playing Magic, or possibly preaching about the horrors and merits of anthropophagy. You can find them on Twitter at @Burning_Inquiry for all your burning inquiries.
Comments will load 8 seconds after page. Click here to load them now.