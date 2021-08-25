Wyrd Games Releases New Information On Upcoming Game Vagrantsong

Wyrd Games, the Marieta, Georgia-based tabletop game company credited with creating the wargames Malifaux and The Other Side, as well as the role-playing game Through The Breach, has announced the opening of preorders for their upcoming board game, Vagrantsong. Furthermore, they have released a new trailer teasing the spooky aesthetics of the game and likewise announced the launch of two demo scenarios for the game on Tabletop Simulator.

Vagrantsong is a tabletop board game inspired by many aspects of Americana, including the folklore of the rail system, campfire-style ghost stories, and cartoons drawn by the 1920's animator Max Fleischer (interestingly, this year marks the 100-year anniversary of Inkwell Studios, Fleischer's own animation studio which turned, in time, into Fleischer Studios). The game revolves around a mysterious train called the Silver Ferryman and its riders – some living, others… not so much. The game has players take the role of vagrants, characters with specific backgrounds and agendas, but also the overarching goal of surviving a trip aboard the Silver Ferryman. But they must be careful, for "Haints", the ghosts of the train, love the company and will do whatever they can to keep the Vagrant characters onboard forever.

In Wyrd Games' "Waldo's Weekly" column, the company announced today that Vagrantsong is now available to demo via two demo scenarios on Tabletop Simulator via TTS's page on the Steam Store. Furthermore, Wyrd has put out a trailer showcasing the creepy Americana aesthetic of the game. You can watch this trailer via the YouTube video linked at the bottom of this article.

Vagrantsong – Board game from Wyrd Games!