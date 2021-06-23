Wyrd Games Releases The Other Side Company Builder App For Android

Wyrd Games, the game designers also known as Wyrd Miniatures who brought us games like Malifaux, the role-playing game system Through the Breach, and the upcoming board game Vagrantsong, has been hard at work. Their tech team has finally developed an application for your phone that can help you create a Company in their wargame, The Other Side!

The Company Builder application for The Other Side has stark similarities to the Malifaux Crew Builder app. The layout of the builder part of the app is effectively identical, save for the fact that the latter game has many more types of units than the former and the factions and unit cards are different as well. Furthermore, on the browser version of the Company Builder, the text is all in Impact font rather than the font that Wyrd Games tends to use for their products or promotional media. This doesn't actually matter, though, as the builder just came out today.

While the Company Builder app is not available on iOS yet (Author's Note: For this reason I can only really judge it based on the browser version!), it's available now on Android and for your typical computer browser with iOS support coming "very soon", according to Wyrd Games. Other than that, it functions quite well already and it is a recommended download for anyone playing The Other Side.

Are you happy that this builder app is out? Do you still play The Other Side? Are you holding out for rules updates from Wyrd Games? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below!