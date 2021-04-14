Wyrd Games Reveals Two New Malifaux Models For Outcast Starter Box

Wyrd has done it again! As part of Wyrd Miniatures' "Waldo's Weekly" articles that usually pop up every Wednesday, they revealed the other two types of new miniatures Malifaux players will see in the Outcast Starter Box. Last week, we got a good look at the Catalan Brawler, and today we got a peek at the Catalan Riflemen (two of which can be found in the box, with different sculpts) and Yannic Waller, a new Henchman for the Outcast faction. All of the models in the Outcast Starter Box have the Syndicate keyword, which is used primarily by another faction, the Explorer's Society, so that's a good pick-up for players of that faction as well.

According to Wyrd Miniatures' weekly article:

The Outcast Starter Box will include preassembled models, their stat cards, an exclusive Outcast Fate Deck, a measuring widget, and tokens, all for only $45. Whether you're an Outcast player looking to add a little bit of ranged to your crew or an Anya player who is looking to Stun your opponents from afar, you'll be able to pick up the Outcast Starter Box in June!

Do you play Malifaux? Did you play any of the previous editions, or are you a newer player with only Third Edition gameplay under your belt? Let us know if the Outcast Starter Box appeals to you and your game plan in the comments below!