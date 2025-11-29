Posted in: Games, Microsoft, Video Games | Tagged: ROG Xbox Ally, xbox

Xbox Has Added Several Updates To The ROG Xbox Ally

Xbox dropped some new updates for ROG Xbox Ally users, as they continue to test and improve the handheld system's capabilities

Article Summary Xbox, Windows, and ASUS roll out new updates for the ROG Xbox Ally handheld system.

Default Game Profiles boost battery life and optimize FPS for 40 supported games at launch.

Profiles automatically balance power and performance per game without manual adjustments.

Additional updates improve gamepad response, library loading, and cloud gaming performance.

This past week, Xbox, Windows, and ASUS announced several updates for the ROG Xbox Ally handhelds, as they are looking to improve the system based on player feedback this time around. The biggest among them being Default Game Profiles that have been designed to aid in performance and battery life, among other improvements. We have a few snippets of notes from the company and Xbox Wire below, as the updates are now ready to go.

ROG Xbox Ally – November 2025 Updates

Default Game Profiles (Preview)

Spend more time playing and less time fine-tuning. Default Game Profiles, available in preview starting today, automatically balance frame rate (FPS) and power consumption for 40 supported games at launch, including Fortnite, Gears of War: Reloaded, Hollow Knight: Silksong, and others, with more coming soon. This means smoother, more enjoyable gameplay and extended battery life, without requiring manual adjustments. For example, in Hollow Knight: Silksong, the Default Game Profile can add nearly an hour of battery life compared to Performance mode while still delivering smooth 120 FPS gameplay.

Default Game Profiles are hand-crafted per-game and only apply when on battery. When you launch a supported game, the system automatically applies a tailored game profile, which sets recommended power (TDP) and a FPS limit specific to the game.

If the game falls short of its target FPS, the game profile is designed to boost power to help reach the target FPS, trading a bit of battery life for a smoother gameplay experience.

If a game is performing above the target FPS, the game profile is designed to limit FPS at the target rate to save power.

Additional improvements

Since launch, we've continued to roll out several improvements to make handheld play faster and more reliable, based on player feedback. Highlights include:

Improved Gamepad response after login

Quicker Library loading, especially for players with large game libraries

Improved Cloud Gaming page performance, loading more quickly and more responsive

New Game Gallery filter by Performance Fit, helping you see how well games will run on your device

Bug fixes and performance enhancements for improved stability and responsiveness

