Xbox Introduces New Console Wraps For Series X|S

Xbox has decided to launch a new artistic bit of flare for Xbox Series X|S owners, as they have revealed new Console Wraps.

Xbox revealed a new artistic spin you could add to your Series X|S consoles as they unveiled Console Wraps, made specifically by the company. Usually, when you see this kind of thing, it's in one of two forms. Either it's a special edition console that comes pre-wrapped, or it's a third-party company offering up a design that you don't normally get with a console. The company revealed three different designs to start on Xbox Wire, as you can choose between two different camo-inspired designs (which are also available on their controllers as we speak) or one specifically made for Starfield. We got more info below as they will be released on October 18th for $45 per design.

"Wrap your console in our signature Xbox-designed woodland camo-inspired pattern. Choose between the Arctic Camo grey and white color pallet for a neutral and quiet effect, or make a bold statement with a bright Mineral Camo of modern blues and purples. Each option has a soft microfiber outside fabric. The internal fabric has a soft precision sheen with a silicone camo pattern print for cling and stability. Changing the personality of your console, or matching to your Arctic and Mineral Camo controllers is now easy!"

"The Starfield-inspired console wrap reimagines your console as an onboard avionics module, powering you through your adventures. Key internal console components are highlighted through outlined access panel and game-inspired graphics. Technical callouts detail actual console functionality with an in-game twist. This wrap has a soft, smooth white high-tech feel, with vividly printed surface graphics that are tactile. The internal fabric has a soft precision sheen, with a silicone gravity wave print for cling and stability. Reach through the colorful Constellation ribbon to power your module on, and take to the stars with the bronze metallic Constellation insignia on the wrap closure."

