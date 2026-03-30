Posted in: Games, Gears Of War, Microsoft, Video Games | Tagged: Gears of War: E-Day Direct, xbox, Xbox Game Studios

Xbox Reveals Gears of War: E-Day Direct After Its June Showcase

Xbox revealed that Gears of War will be getting its own Direct Livestream after the Xbox June Showcase happening around Summer Game Fest

Article Summary Xbox Games Showcase 2026 streams June 7, featuring exclusive reveals from first and third-party studios.

Gears of War: E-Day gets its own Direct right after, with gameplay and story insights from The Coalition.

New Gears title explores Emergence Day, offering fans a deep dive into the origin of the iconic franchise.

Xbox FanFest returns for the brand’s 25th anniversary, with a chance for fans to win free Showcase tickets.

Xbox Game Studios confirmed that after they run their annual Xbox Games Showcase in June, the major title to get its own Direct will be Gears of War. As you might expect, Xbox will have a two-hour livestream on June 7, showcasing a bunch of their original titles from various studios they own, as well as partnered titles. Immediately following it, we will get the Gears of War: E-Day Direct, which will probably be an hour-long presentation showing off the new game ahead of its launch later this year. We have more details from Xbox Wire for you below, including info on how you could possibly attend the event.

Tune Into The Gears of War: E-Day Direct After The Xbox Games Showcase This June

Xbox Games Showcase 2026 will air on Sunday, June 7, starting at 10am Pacific / 1pm Eastern / 6pm UK time. It will be followed immediately by a deep-dive into the return of one of Xbox's most legendary franchises in the form of Gears of War: E-Day Direct. We'll begin the day with our annual Xbox Games Showcase, including first gameplay looks and huge news on upcoming titles from our first-party studios across the Xbox family, as well as our third-party partners around the globe – from the biggest franchises to soon-to-be indie darlings.

Immediately following Showcase, we'll go even deeper on one of the games coming later this year, directly from the team behind the Gears franchise, The Coalition Studio. Gears of War: E-Day Direct will take players into the start of Emergence Day, offering new details, gameplay and insights about the hugely anticipated origin story to the Gears of War saga. To help celebrate the Xbox 25th anniversary, we're excited to bring back Xbox FanFest at Showcase. This year's experience will include a look back at the last 25 years, alongside a forward view of what's next. Enter for your chance to win free tickets to attend here. (No purchase necessary. Open to legal U.S. residents 18+. Ends 4/12/26. Official Rules).

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