Xbox Reveals New Collaboration With Trapstar London

Xbox has come together with Trapstar London for a new collaboration, featuring a customized Xbox Series S and more for fans to snag.

Article Summary Xbox and Trapstar London unveil a custom Xbox Series S and co-branded jerseys.

The collaboration merges gaming culture with Trapstar's iconic fashion designs.

Fans can compete in an official Xbox gaming tournament featuring Forza Motorsport.

Special art installations by SLAWN and Carlos W. Desrosiers celebrate the launch.

Trapstar London announced recently that they have formed a new partnership with Xbox to bring about a new collaboration between the two companies. As you can see from the images below, the collab will add a new custom Trapstar Xbox Series S to the market, as well as a customized jersey from the company highlighted with Xbox tags. We have more info on both items below, as they are available for purchase now.

This partnership produces customized Trapstar Edition Xbox Series S 1TB in Carbon Black. DXbox and Trapstar revealed the one-of-a-kind gaming masterpiece, showcasing the immaculately created birth-child between gaming and fashion that boasts a subtle and elegant approach inspired by Trapstar's iconic and profoundly known hyperdrive trademark. The official collaboration between Xbox and Trapstar will serve as a statement product of culture, fashion, and digital art in your home, backed by the speed and performance of Xbox's latest next-gen console. The dream-like collaboration features exclusive visuals that resonate with the heart of gaming culture, as well as Trapstar's unmistakable design aesthetic. It promises to be a collector's item for gaming enthusiasts, fashion-driven youth, or die-hard fans of the Trapstar & Xbox movements. In addition to the bespoke-made console, the collaboration also introduces the custom Trapstar I Xbox Jersey. This jersey takes inspiration from the popular football-style shirt and has been thoughtfully crafted to celebrate special collaborations.

"In addition to the customized Xbox Series S 1TB and co-branded jerseys, Trapstar and Xbox are teaming up to host an all-inclusive official gaming tournament featuring Forza Motorsport, the ultimate racing game for car lovers. Curated in harmony with the cultural movement that Trapstar pioneered nearly 18 years ago, the event will showcase a fusion of digital and physical artworks, including a live photo exhibition capturing the hero moments of the Trapstar dynasty. Adding to the excitement, special guest feature installations have been curated by renowned names in fashion and art. London's hottest artist, designer, and voice of the people, 'SLAWN,' a member of the Trap family tree, is rumored to exhibit a 1/1 artwork across a limited number of exclusive prints to mark the launch. Conceptual artist and Cactus Jack collaborator Carlos W. Desrosiers will present an exclusive painted artwork and sculptural design feature."

