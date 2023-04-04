Xbox Reveals New Remix Special Edition Wireless Controller Check out the new version of the Xbox Wireless Controller as they have revealed the Remix Special Edition this week.

Xbox showed off a brand new look to the console's wireless controller as they revealed the Remix Special Edition made from sustainable materials. Being released ahead of Earth Day, the controller is made from recycled products through a process they call Regrind. This controller also comes with a rechargeable battery pack that allows you to get a four-hour charge via USB-C, as opposed to the regular controllers that still utilize two AA batteries. We have more info below from the Xbox Wire article, as this controller will go on sale on April 18th for $85.

"Regrind is the process of mechanically recycling leftover Xbox One generation controller parts into a raw material that can be used to partially create new controllers – while maintaining durability and performance. Post-consumer recycled resins are incorporated from reclaimed materials like automotive headlight covers, plastic water jugs, and CDs. By incorporating these regrind materials, post-consumer recycled resins, and including the Xbox Rechargeable Battery Pack – Xbox is exploring ways to use less new plastic and reduce waste. Our goal is to bring fans along with us on our journey towards greater sustainability across the Xbox product portfolio. Visit the new Xbox Sustainability Hub to learn more about our commitments and explore a collection of controllers that use less new plastics."

"We drew inspiration from natural landscapes and the physical world around us when designing the Remix Special Edition controller. The various earth-tone colors create a patchwork effect , featuring bright pops of color that create a vibrant yet serene vibe. The bright green Xbox button, D-pad, and front case color are inspired by lichen found in the Pacific Northwest Forest. The bumpers, triggers, and side grip areas feature a topographic texture pattern, a nod to the earth's dynamic landscape, while maintaining the tactility that our customers like."