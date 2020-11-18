XL Candy Will Allow Species To Surpass Max Level In Pokémon GO

One of the most prevalent discussions about the upcoming increase in the long-held level cap in Pokémon GO is about how a Pokémon's level corresponds to a trainer's. Currently, a Pokémon can be powered up to Level 40. With Levels 41 – 50 coming, will the top CP of Pokémon increase and, if so, how will Niantic balance the meta? Coming out of the Niantic press conference, we have the answers for all that and more. Let's dive in.

We can confirm that yes, Pokémon will be able to be powered up beyond Level 40 once trainers advance beyond Level 40 in Pokémon GO. This will increase their Max CP, allowing for Pokémon of a strength that, before this, couldn't have been imagined.

The max level of a Pokémon will be 50… with a caveat. Niantic confirmed that the Buddy Boost, which sees a Pokémon's level increase by 1 if it is both maxed out and a Best Friend, will increase a Pokémon's level to a stunning 51.

The way that species level-up in Pokémon GO will change, though. Past Level 40, a Pokémon's level can be increased by using XL Rare Candy. XL Rare Candy is a new item that can be earned through catching Pokémon or created by combining Rare Candies.

Before this new system goes live for all trainers, a test will begin in Australia. However, to keep things fair, there will be a limitation on how trainers who level up before the feature goes worldwide will be able to use their newly leveled-up Pokémon.

"Level 40 Trainers who power up Pokémon past their previous CP maximum will be unable to use those Pokémon in the Master League format for the time being in order to maintain a fair competition. However, those Pokémon can still defend Gyms."

As more information comes in about this new and changing system, we will report.