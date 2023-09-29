Posted in: Games, Mobile Games, Scopley | Tagged: Yahtzee, Yahtzee With Buddies

Yahtzee With Buddies Hosts Tiny Board Game Paradise Event

Scopely has a new sweepstakes happening today in Yahtzee With Buddies as you can win a stay at this Tiny Dice House for a night.

Mobile developer and publisher Scopely is hosting a special sweepstakes in Yahtzee With Buddies for you to go to a tiny tabletop paradise. The company is offering up a chance for you to go to this special house that has been made to look like a pair of dice, as they work with AirBnB to bring someone to the location for a night. This is a chance for you to be one of the first people to enter the Tiny Dice House, which has been decked out inside to be a cool little home for tabletop gaming while also chilling out. We got the details of how you can enter below as it is tied to the mobile title.

"With its unique stacked dice design, the Tiny Dice House pays homage to classic board games, including one of the most iconic dice games in popular culture – Yahtzee! Nestled in the serene woods of Greenville, SC, the board game-themed home offers the perfect tranquil space to play games without the distractions of city life. The Tiny Dice House with a big personality is the creation of Olivia Su and Vivian Chan, one of the winners of the OMG! Fund Airbnb's fund to build the craziest places on earth. Currently in construction, the Tiny Dice House is planned to be ready for Airbnb guests starting later this year. The <400 square footage house is tucked away in a corner of a wooded lot at the base of Paris Mountain, surrounded by trees and curious wildlife. The Tiny Dice House captures the spirit of Yahtzee With Buddies, taking a familiar game and showcasing it in a new and unexpected way."

"To enter the sweepstakes, Yahtzee With Buddies players simply need to log in and play starting today through Sept. 25. Players can enter the sweepstakes by joining the Tiny Dice House sweepstakes event from the game's home lobby, and completing five milestones to beat the event and enter the sweepstakes. One winner will be prized an all-expense trip paid for two people, including a two-night stay at the Tiny Dice House, round-trip airfare tickets, meals, and ground transportation. Fifty additional winners will win a one-month subscription to a Yahtzee with Buddies Prize Pass code, with access to exclusive in-game content. Complete rules and regulations are available on the game's official product site."

