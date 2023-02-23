Yogscast Games Direct Reveals Three New Games On The Way Yogscast Games showed off three new games during their livestream, including Hexarchy, Time To Morp, and The Holy Gosh Darn.

Yogscast Games held their own Direct livestream today in which they touched on many games in the works, including three new games. The company touched on many games that they are working on releasing in 2023, but in the process, they revealed three new titles currently in development. Those three are The Holy Gosh Darn, Time To Morp, and Hexarchy. We have more info on them and their trailers for you here.

The Holy Gosh Darn

"From the creators of Manual Samuel and Helheim Hassle, The Holy Gosh Darn is a laugh-out-loud narrative adventure that puts players in the role of Cassiel, an angel who must prevent an army of Phantoms from overrunning Heaven – which is really annoying because that's where you live. Discovering the existence of the Holy Gosh Darn, a mysterious artifact created by God thousands of years ago, you must strap on your time-traveling watch and set about hopping between the past, present and future, meeting a cast of ridiculous characters across dynamically changing locations in a bid to uncover the secret to life, universe and… well, everything. Use your powers of time travel to jump freely through time across Heaven, Hell, Earth, and Helheim. Uncover information in one timeline to alter things in another in a bid to stop your universe from going bang. Again. Expect outrageous humor, inventive puzzles, and laugh-out-loud set pieces with Metroidvania-style progression – all expertly crafted by developer Perfectly Paranormal."

Hexarchy

"Hexarchy challenges players to build a deck capable of founding civilizations that can develop economies, research new technologies and conquer all before you, taking the weighty decisions of a 4X and stuffing them into action-packed 60-minute games. Build a deck to your own style, playing cards from your hand to perform actions on the board. Construct on your hexes to collect resources and broaden your empire or play technology cards to expand your deck. Develop an economy which fuels your objectives, balancing the happiness of your civilization with the demands of war."

Time To Morp

"Time to Morp is a game about weird and quirky creatures, building bases, exploring worlds, automation, research, and much more. But, most importantly, it's a game about – friendship! Search for new resources, discover different biomes, climb mountains, find secrets or just chill near a lake while some sneaky Morp is trying to steal your sandwich… Morp?! Morps! A whole bunch of cute little creatures! Some are friendly, some are not, some bite, and some just run in circles and scream…but the most important part is – they MORPH! Shapeshift, change, mutate, you name it! Feed a Morp metal to create a metal-producing creature, or create a Morp that digs resources from below. Mix and match to produce every resource you need."

"Place fences, pipes, pumps, wires, decorations, and lights and sit back in appreciation of a job well done and everyone living in peace and harmony. Or automate everything from Morp routes and food logistics to park visits and power consumption. Play in single-player or invite your friends to play, explore, build, and collectively wonder who fed fruit to an electrical Morp, and now you don't have enough electricity, and oh my god why is that tree on fire!? Research, expand, and unlock new gadgets, invent tools, craft vehicles, and explore. And never complete the main story because you have this one thing you can optimize juuust a little bit more."