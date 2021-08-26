Zamazenta Raid Guide For Pokémon GO Players: August 2021

Zacian, the first Galarian Legendary to ever feature in Pokémon GO as a result of some portal mischief from the as-of-yet unreleased Mythical Pokémon Hoopa, will leave raids this morning at 10 AM local time. It will be released by Zamazenta. Zamazenta will feature in its Hero of Many Battles Forme as the Tier Five raid boss for the Ultra Unlock Part Three Week Two: Shield event. With this Raid Guide, you can prepare a team to take on this Fighting-type Legendary from the Sinnoh region and perfect your catching strategy.

Top Zamazenta Counters

Pokebattler, which calculates all possible combinations of Pokémon and moves, lists the top 10 Zamazenta counters as such:

Shadow Mewtwo (Confusion, Psystrike)

Mewtwo (Confusion, Psystrike)

Shadow Moltres (Wing Attack, Sky Attack)

Shadow Metagross (Zen Headbutt, Psychic)

Shadow Alakazam (Confusion, Psychic)

Shadow Ho-Oh (Extra Sensory, Brave Bird)

Mega Pidgeot (Gust, Brave Bird)

Shadow Gardevoir (Confusion, Psychic)

Shadow Exeggutor (Confusion, Psychic)

Shadow Zapdos (Thunder Shock, Drill Peck)

It is recommended to power up your counters as much as possible, but creating that amount of strong Shadow Pokémon with their moves unlocked is a tall order for even the most practiced players. Here are ten additional non-Shadow and non-Mega counters that can help take down Zamazenta with efficiency.

Latios (Zen Headbutt, Psychic)

Espeon (Confusion, Psychic)

Metagross (Zen Headbutt, Psychic)

Alakazam (Confusion, Psystrike)

Rayquaza (Air Slash, Aerial Ace)

Moltres (Wing Attack, Sky Attack)

Ho-Oh (Extra Sensory, Brave Bird)

Yveltal (Gust, Psychic)

Gardevoir (Confusion, Psychic)

Azelf (Confusion, Future Sight)

How many trainers needed to defeat this Pokémon GO raid

Zamazenta can be defeated by three players. This will be tough, though, so be sure that all of your fellow raiders have powered up their counters and optimized their attacks. If you cannot make sure of that, your best bet is to go in with four or more trainers. Using the Circle Lock Technique to guarantee Great or Excellent throws, along with Golden Razz Berries, is the best way to catch Legendary Pokémon.

Shiny Odds

Shiny Zamazenta is not yet available. When looking for a Pokémon with the best stats, the 100% IV Zamazenta will have a CP of 2188 in normal weather conditions and 2735 in boosted conditions.

Happy raiding, fellow Pokémon GO trainers!