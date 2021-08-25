Zavvi Introduces Outdoors-Themed Pokémon Clothing Range

UK online retailer Zavvi has launched another Pokémon-themed clothing range. In the latest of many collaborations with the Pokémon Company, Zavvi will feature this new collection as a limited-edition offering. This time around, the clothing range will be, to pull from Zavvi's press release, "based on the sense of adventure when exploring the great outdoors with Pokémon GO." There is no word on whether or not Niantic Labs, the mobile developer behind GO is involved in this clothing range.

Zavvi announced this new clothing line, which features Pikachu, Bulbasaur, Charmander, Eevee, and Snorlax, writing:

As an ode to Pokémon GO's enduring effect, the Zavvi Pokémon Explorer range is designed for avid wanderers and perfect for trainers setting off into the wildlands of their region to find coveted Pokémon. The range draws inspiration from the simplicity of the outdoors, combining natural, earthy tones with utility themed garments featuring some iconic Pokémon characters.

This outdoors-themed collection will include various accessories including a cap, bucket hat, and a backpack, all of which will have a Pikachu Scouts-inspired patch.

Now, longtime fans of the Pokémon TCG know how real the Charizard love is out there. Charizard cards have been chases for collectors ever since Base Set, and continue through this day with incredible cards like the Charizard VMAX from Darkness Ablaze, Shiny Charizard V and Rainbow Rare Charizard from Champion's Path, and Shiny Charizard VMAX from Shining Fates. Zavvi is bringing some Charizard action to this clothing line as well. In their announcement of this limited-edition clothing range, they wrote:

There will also be two limited-edition Zavvi x Pokémon handcrafted canvas high-top designs, featuring Charizard soaring over a mountainous landscape on a white background launching at 12pm, in addition to a black version launching at 6pm.

This new clothing range from Zavvi can be found right here starting today at 12 PM. A time zone was not provided in the announcement.