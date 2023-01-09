Zekrom Raid Guide For Pokémon GO Players: January 2023 Zekrom Raid Guide for Pokémon GO Players: The Dragon/Electric-type Legendary returns to raids and you can defeat it with these counters.

It's all about Dragon-types and Fairy-types this week in Pokémon GO. The Twinking Fantasy event brings forth one of the most interesting raid rotations we have had in the game in quite a while with not only solid selections in Tier Five with Zekrom and Mega Raids with Mega Salamence, but solid options in Tiers One and Three as well. Today, let's take a look at how to counter Zekrom. With this raid guide, you can take on Zekrom in Pokémon GO by building a team of elite counters using our suggestions.

Top Zekrom Counters

Pokebattler, which calculates all possible combinations of Pokémon and moves, lists the top ten Zekrom counters as such:

Shadow Mamowsine: Mud-Slap, Avalanche

Mega Salamence: Dragon Tail, Draco Meteor

Mega Latios: Dragon Breath, Dragon Claw

Shadow Dragonite: Dragon Tail, Dragon Claw

Mega Latias: Dragon Breath, Outrage

Palkia: Dragon Tail, Draco Meteor

Garchomp: Dragon Tail, Outrage

Zekrom: Dragon Breath, Outrage

Reshiram: Dragon Breath, Draco Meteor

Kyurem: Dragon Breath, Dragon Claw

It is recommended to power up your counters as much as possible, but creating that amount of strong Shadow Pokémon with their moves unlocked is a tall order for even the most practiced players. Here are ten additional non-Shadow and non-Mega counters that can help take down Zekrom with efficiency.

Dialga: Dragon Breath, Draco Meteor

Rayquaza: Dragon Tail, Outrage

Mamowsine: Mud-Slap, Avalanche

Dragonite: Dragon Tail, Dragon Claw

Salamence: Dragon Tail, Draco Meteor

Latios: Dragon Breath, Dragon Claw

Therian Forme Landorus: Mud Shot Earthquake

Excadrill: Mud-Slap, Drill Run

Groudon: Dragon Tail, Earthquake

Haxorus: Dragon Tail, Outrage

How Many Trainers Are Needed?

Zekrom can be defeated with three trainers, but if you cannot guarantee the top counters with maxed-out CP and the best moves, your best bet is to make sure you have four or more players.

Using the Circle Lock Technique to guarantee Great or Excellent throws, along with Golden Razz Berries, is the best way to catch Pokémon. If you get a Shiny, though, it is a guaranteed catch so be sure to use a Pinap Berry.

Shiny Odds & 100% IVs

The Shiny rate for Legendary Pokémon is approximately one in 20.

When looking for a Pokémon with the best stats, the 100% IV Zekrom will have a CP of 2307 in normal weather conditions and 2884 in boosted conditions.

Happy raiding, fellow trainers!