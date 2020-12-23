Ziggurat Launches Three Classic New World PC Games On GOG

Ziggurat decided to launch some classic New World Computing PC games onto GOG this week for old-school fans to play again. The hit classic games from the once prominent company have been released as players can get their hands on Wetlands, Zephyr, and Planet's Edge. All three are available exclusively on GOG's digital storefront for purchase, making them available for the first time since their original launch.

Wetlands: A cyberpunk-themed 3D rail shooter, Wetlands drops you into the combat boots of mercenary John Cole, tasked with bringing back a recently "liberated" scientist. Beautifully animated with a mix of 3D and hand-drawn elements, this atmospheric sci-fi shooter features fast gameplay and a gritty story rich with sci-fi and film noir overtones.

Zephyr: In a dark future, corporate scores are settled through hyper-violent vehicular competition on the Interplanetary Battle Circuit. Pilot your Zephyr hover-vehicle in deadly combat-packed races as you dodge and fight your way to the finish line in a battle for glory…and your life.

Planet's Edge: A misunderstanding of intergalactic proportions has caused Earth to vanish to an unknown dimension, and it's up to you to assemble a team to find it. Gather scientists and a ship's crew and head out on a galaxy-spanning adventure searching for a way to bring Earth back. Take part in mining, trading, exploration, and combat, both on the ground and in space, as you search for our missing homeworld!

"New World Computing was an innovative studio known for being bold, taking risks, and breaking genres. They laid the groundwork that modern game studios stand on today," said Michael Devine, SVP of Business Development. "We are so pleased to add three fan favorites to our library and make them available to modern gamers."