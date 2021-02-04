3 Monsterverse Battles We Deserve After Godzilla vs. Kong

There's no denying that the trailer for the highly anticipated Godzilla vs. Kong has everyone hyped for one of the most epic battles in cinema. The high-stakes crossover event will pit two of the most reputable creature feature characters against one another, where we are continually told: "one will fall."

Despite the unfortunate smackdown Godzilla kept receiving from Kong (holding out hope for a Godzilla victory), the Monsterverse films have really found their steady formula for monster mayhem. We were teased in the trailer with two titans fighting Kong, and what the internet has identified as MechaGodzilla, so the heavyweight matchups are coming full-force.

Even though there aren't any confirmed future installment for the franchise, there's still plenty of hope to be had for more Monsterverse, and there are a few fights that would be worth watching.

Godzilla vs. Space Godzilla

We've already been teased with the idea of an alien presence in the Mosnterverse, with King Ghidorah being confirmed as an extraterrestrial planet destroyer. In the trailer for Godzilla vs. Kong, small spaceship-like aircraft can be seen following Kong — and a possible affiliation to the Hollow Earth. Could it be new Monarch aircraft considering they manage to help build a mechanized giant lizard king? Sure. We'll have to wait on that one.

Space Godzilla was introduced in 1994, having one of the coolest and unique interpretations of Godzilla. To expand on the fear of beings outside of Earth entirely would spark a fear that would cause humanity to really need the Titans to survive — and what an interesting direction that could take the franchise.

Kong vs. Ghidorah

If they utilized the remaining head of Ghidorah to help create Mecha-Godzilla, there's a slim chance of Ghidorah regenerating again, but if the three-headed titan survived, he has some catching up to do.

For starters, it only feels appropriate if Kong wants to take the mantle of King, that he should have to get a few more titan battles under his belt. Ghidorah threatened the existence of the planet and only lost due to Godzilla's overflow of energy.

If we're going to see Kong get more screen-time, it would be nice to see how he would survive (and win) battles against foes that can fly or have additional abilities that would limit Kong's strengths. Having a regenerated Ghidorah comes back to rival Kong would be very different from the battle with Godzilla, so it would be nice to see how both characters individually take on the same threat.

Godzilla & Kong vs. Destoroyah

Considering we'll be getting a Godzilla and Kong team-up for a portion of the movie, it seems likely that the two will cross paths again. After the events of Godzilla: King of the Monsters, we were set up with a premise for the creation of Destoroyah.

There were a lot of different scenarios that the Mosnterverse has introduced, so everything will have its time, but someone such as Destoroyah is one of the most formidable opponents Godzilla has come across, and with the creatures love for destruction, Godzilla and Kong could make a solid pair.

Destoroyah is quipped with flight, high-energy beams, claws, and everything that you don't want to go up against — so in an ideal world, Godzilla would have some assistance to take out this particular threat. Godzilla's atomic energy and brute strength mixed with Kong's agility and hand-to-hand skills would catch even the deadliest opponents off-guard.

Who would you like to see clash in future Monsterverse movies?