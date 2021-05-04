Angelina Jolie Praises Eternals Director Chloé Zhao's Upcoming Work

Eternals is probably one of the most anticipated upcoming Marvel films that we're aware of, with a massive cast, budget, and vision behind characters who will likely alter the course of the MCU.

The film hasn't been able to showcase much just yet; however, we recently were given our first official footage through Marvel's teaser video for various films (including The Marvels, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, Shang-Chi and the Legend of the 10 Rings, Spider-Man: No Way Home, etc.) that displayed enough to maintain the hype.

In a new interview with CinemaBlend regarding the upcoming Eternals film, star Angelina Jolie spoke up about her experience and love for the director, Chloé Zhao, telling the publication, "I was very, very happy. Very, very happy. I think she's a special director; she's a really interesting woman. She's very thoughtful, very serious about her work. And I think she's bringing a new voice through her films, and I think to Marvel. So I'm very excited for people to see it."

Sure, actors are often needed to reiterate that their upcoming project has promise, but Jolie isn't the type of actor to sign on to a role without a true understanding of the end result – which offers more promise for many as well. It probably helps that Jolie's character is a unique, crucial piece to the Eternals, with Marvel's official history of the character described as, "Over many years, many humans came to think of several Eternals not as representatives of the Olympian gods, but as the gods themselves. Thena was constantly mistaken for the goddess Athena. Confusion led to a growing resentment and eventually war."

Zhao's recent directorial work on Nomadland landed the new director two Academy Awards for Best Picture and Best Director, making the Eternals director a highly-coveted filmmaker to bring into the Marvel universe. Are you excited to see how Zhao depicts the powerhouse team of Eternals?