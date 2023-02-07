Ant-Man and the Wasp Creative Team on Creating the Quantum Realm The team behind Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania recently shared their take on the Quantum Realm being the "basement" of the Multiverse.

The Quantum Realm has been discussed (and teased) by Marvel for several years across their vast MCU slate, particularly as a focal point for the Ant-Man films. By the time Ant-Man and the Wasp was released in 2018, the effects-heavy backdrop of the Quantum Realm became an even larger part of the story as a place where Janet van Dyne (Michelle Pfeiffer) spent decades and the location where Scott Lang (Paul Rudd) ended up stranded during the post-snap chaos of Thanos.

With a hand-full of heavy-hitting narratives expected from something as epically titled as the Quantum Realm, the next Ant-Man film, Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania, is finally poised to go full throttle into the depths of the dangerous terrain to see what's in store for the beginning of Marvel's Phase 5 slate.

Just weeks before the film's eventual cinematic release, Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania writer Jeff Loveness and producer Stephen Broussard spoke to the official Marvel website to discuss the ideas that went into its live-action conception.

The "Basement" of the MCU Multiverse

"The Quantum Realm is just as big an idea as any of the things in any of the other worlds we've explored in the MCU to date," Broussard explains to the site before adding, "It's a world unto itself, not unlike Asgard or Wakanda or the world of the mystic arts in Doctor Strange. Getting the chance to establish something that big and that big in part three of a film has been really, really fun."

Loveness then explains, "We really wanted to build it from the ground up, and we thought, how do we make this different from just outer space, how do we make this different from underwater like Namor's kingdom Talokan? We came up with [the idea] that basically, it's like the basement of the Multiverse. It's this connected limbo outside of space and time."

Make sure to check out the basement of the Multiverse via Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania when it hits theaters on February 17!