Aquaman: King of Atlantis Announces New Release Date

Aquaman: King of Atlantis has shifted the release date of the action-packed mini-series -turned feature-length animated film. The monstrous creatures and devious foes populating the animated underwater adventures will now be arriving on Digital and DVD on June 21, 2022. Produced by Warner Bros. Animation, the mini-series premiered on HBO Max on October 14 to rave reviews from both critics and fans alike. James Wan (Aquaman) served as executive producer through his Atomic Monster production company on this playful reimagining of the iconic DC Super Hero and tells an original tale about Aquaman's first adventures as King of Atlantis.

Aquaman: King of Atlantis begins with Aquaman starting his first day on the job as king of Atlantis – and he's got a lot of catching up to do. Luckily, he has his two royal advisors to back him up: the scholar Vulko, and Mera, the water-controlling warrior princess. Between dealing with unscrupulous surface dwellers, elder evils from beyond time, and his own half-brother who wants to overthrow him, Aquaman must rise to the challenge and prove to his subjects – and to himself – that he's the true heir to the throne and holder of the trident!

Leading the cast of Aquaman: King of Atlantis is Cooper Andrews (The Walking Dead, Shazam!) as the titular character. Joining him in his undersea adventures is Gillian Jacobs (Community, Invincible) as Mera, Thomas Lennon (Supergirl, Reno 911!) as Vulko, Dana Snyder (Aqua Teen Hunger Force, Justice League Action) as Ocean Master, Andrew Morgado (Supergirl, Archer) as Mortikov, Kevin Michael Richardson (The Simpsons, American Dad!) as the Royal Announcer, Flula Borg (The Suicide Squad, Pitch Perfect 2) as Mantis, and Kimberly Brooks (DC Super Hero Girls, Batwheels) as Hammer. Rounding out the voice cast are Chris Jai Alex, Trevor Devall, Armen Taylor, Kaitlyn Robrock, Regi Davis, Ludi Lin, Robbie Daymond, Erica Lindbeck, Laila Berzins, and Erica Ash.

The action-packed mini-series Aquaman: King of Atlantis, directed by Keith Pakiz (ThunderCats Roar) and executive produced by James Wan, comes to Digital and DVD as a feature-length animated film on June 21, 2022, courtesy of Warner Bros. Home Entertainment.