Are You Worthy of Mjolnir? Multiple Items from Thor Up for Auction

ComicConnect has something a little different from the usual comics up in event auction #43, Session 1ending August 24. This session is full of comic movie props, costumes, and memorabilia. Along with several pieces from other Marvel films as well as a few DC pieces, you can bid on pieces from all three Thor movies, including Mjolnir. The auction is live now and ends August 24.

From the first Thor movie, Thor (2011), Lady Sif's stunt shield, carried into battle by the warrior herself. It's rare to find anything Sif, so that makes this piece extra exciting.

A fearsome Asgardian warrior, Lady Sif is an invaluable asset who has fought countless battles alongside Thor and the Warriors Three. This stunt shield is constructed of hard cast rubber and expertly painted metallic gold and silver, with a textured surface. The shield retains embedded plates which secure an arm strap and handle, along with a masking tape label marked "SIF". Exhibits wear and handling from use during filming. In production-used very good to fine condition. The dimensions are approximately 19.5" x 11.5" in (49.5 cm x 29.2 cm).

Do you find yourself wishing you were Jeff Goldblum – er, I mean, The Grandmaster – from Thor: Ragnarok (2017), complete with a sweet ship that's loaded with fireworks? Wish no more! Up for auction is a panel from his ship, complete with the "birthday button." I'm guessing it doesn't come with CGI fireworks, though.

Segment of the control console consisting of a plastic panel with silver metal veneer engraved with alien symbols and embellished with knobs, dials, a car fin taillight and depressible pop button. Highly visible in the hilarious scene when Bruce Banner (Mark Ruffalo), looking for weapons, hits the birthday button on Grandmaster's (Goldblum) Commodore party ship, releasing a barrage of fireworks. Buttons and dials featured CGI composite images in the finished movie. The panel is presented on a custom made plexiglass base with affixed postcard images from the movie, and retains electronics (untested) in the verso. Exhibiting production wear. In very good to fine condition.

And finally, even though it is from Thor: The Dark World (2013), the real Thor gem of this all is the mighty Mjolnir itself, aka Thor's hammer. It's mighty, glorious, and was wielded by Chris Hemsworth himself.

Thor's Mjolnir Hammer used by Chris Hemsworth in Thor: The Dark World. Given to Thor by his father, Odin, only the worthy are able to wield the Mjolnir hammer. Thor's principal weapon is one of the most iconic props in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, and among the most recognizable in movie history. The head of Mjolnir is made of dense foam rubber. The top is inscribed with ancient runes, while the edges feature intricate Nordic knotwork design. It is painted and weathered to resemble hardened steel. The handle is made of solid material wrapped in firm rubber painted to simulate leather, with raised decorative silver chevrons which also serve to improve grip. A stitched leather strap is attached to the pommel which features more Nordic design. While showing light wear from heavy use while filming, the hammer remains in fine condition. The dimensions are approximately 20" x 9.25" x 6" (50.8 cm x 23.5 cm x 15.24 cm).

These pieces and more are listed in event auction #43, session 1, which is live now and ends August 24.