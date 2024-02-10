Posted in: 20th Century Studios, Movies, Universal | Tagged: Argylle, film, kingsman, Matthew Vaughn, the kings man

Argylle Director Talks Possible Kingsman Crossover Potential

Filmmaker Matthew Vaughn is revealing the likelihood of seeing an Argylle and Kingsman crossover in the near future.

Article Summary Matthew Vaughn hints at a potential Argylle and Kingsman crossover.

Kingsman and Argylle are both owned by Mark Millar, teasing crossover ease.

Vaughn reflects on The King’s Man reception and shares his candid feelings.

Argylle's spy thriller plot blurs lines between fiction and reality for the protagonist.

In the newly released film Argylle, fans might notice the fact that there's a fun, added Kingsman reference – and while Kingsman was initially developed as a Fox movie (which has since shifted over to Disney via 20th Century Studios), Argylle was released as a Universal Pictures film. When recently discussing the potential of bringing the two films together for a crossover event and how that could happen given the rights, filmmaker Matthew Vaughn offered fans hope that anything is possible.

The director initially tells Uproxx, "Well, the good news is deep down, Mark Millar owns both Kingsman and Argyle. We can do whatever we want with it. And all I'd say is when you're a super spy who only dresses in Nero suits, there's only one tailor shop he'll go to get them made." When later discussing the film The King's Man and its reception from critics, Vaughn tells the publication, "It didn't do nearly as well. Will I say I'm happy with the end result? Of course not. I was actually really sort of devastated by some of the reviews. I was like, I thought we made a bold original movie that… I was just surprised. Look, you're a big boy, so you have to take it and just accept you can't change a review."

Argylle's Official Plot Summary

The official synopsis of Argylle: The greater the spy, the bigger the lie. From the twisted mind of Matthew Vaughn (Kingsman franchise, Kick-Ass) comes Argylle, a razor-witted, reality-bending, globe-encircling spy thriller. Bryce Dallas Howard (Jurassic World franchise) is Elly Conway, the reclusive author of a series of best-selling espionage novels, whose idea of bliss is a night at home with her computer and her cat, Alfie. But when the plots of Elly's fictional books—which center on secret agent Argylle and his mission to unravel a global spy syndicate—begin to mirror the covert actions of a real-life spy organization, quiet evenings at home become a thing of the past. Accompanied by Aiden (Oscar® winner Sam Rockwell), a cat-allergic spy, Elly (carrying Alfie in her backpack) races across the world to stay one step ahead of the killers as the line between Elly's fictional world and her real one begins to blur.

Argylle is in theaters now.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!