Batman: The Long Halloween – Josh Duhamel Compares Two Face to Batman

Josh Duhamel (Transformers, Las Vegas) has fought alongside giant robots, policed the Montecito Hotel and Casino, led the super-powered Union, but now he is now splitting his talent as Gotham's favorite bipolar District Attorney Harvey Dent in Batman: The Long Halloween, Parts One & Two. In anticipation of the July 27th Digital release, Josh sat down with Bleeding Cool to discuss his dual role, how he found Harvey's scarred voice and compares his Two Face to Batman.

Batman: The Long Halloween, Part Two features the best depiction of Harvey turning into Two Faces ever presented. It is a slow roll of the character and his coming to grips with what he really is.

Josh Duhamel: I think it makes you understand him a little bit more, too. He's not just a one-dimensional villain; he is a guy that had psychological issues. He really was Bipolar. I didn't even know this stuff about him before I started reading it. I always just thought something happened to him, and he just went dark. It was fun to find those little moments and then to find that voice after he damaged his, you after he got the acid. We tried to find a way to incorporate how did that affect his actual vocal cords. Did it burn part of them? This different sort of voice that he has. And that's really what we try to do… How do I make this guy different? He's got to be completely different but still the same guy. And how do I do this without damaging my own vocal cords?

Can you compare Batman and Two Face or Bruce and Harvey? Are they similar or opposite sides of the coin?

JH: I think that Bruce Wayne is a little more stable than Harvey Dent. I don't think he has a Bipolar condition. I do think there is a duality to Batman, and he's able to sort of pass himself off as a regular guy and then turns on superhero mode. But I don't think there's the same sort of menacing aspect to Batman as there is to Harvey, for sure…. It's funny because we all have this dark side to us. And most of us are able to sort of put it in the recesses of our subconscious, or manage it in some way. But we all have it. And it's almost like the more you know it's there, the more you can sort of take care of it and just keep it in the back seat. Don't let it drive. With Harvey, that dark side is starting to take the wheel more and more, and you can see it from the first movie to the second. He was slowly cracking, and that menacing aspect of his personality was becoming more and more in the forefront. For me, part of the appeal is to be able to let loose all the dark thoughts at the flip of a coin; if that's all that is holding me back is a flip of a coin that is interesting to explore these facets of Harvey.

The all-star cast of The Long Halloween, Part Two includes Jensen Ackles (Supernatural, Smallville) as Batman/ Bruce Wayne, Naya Rivera (Glee) as Catwoman Selina Kyle, Josh Duhamel (Transformers, Las Vegas) as Harvey Dent, Billy Burke (Twilight, Revolution, Zoo) as James Gordon, Titus Welliver (Bosch, Deadwood, The Town) as Carmine Falcone, David Dastmalchian (The Suicide Squad, Ant-Man, Dune, The Dark Knight) as Calendar Man, Troy Baker (The Last of Us, Batman: Arkham Knight) as Joker, Amy Landecker (Your Honor, Transparent) as Barbara Gordon, Julie Nathanson (Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War, Suicide Squad: Hell To Pay) as Gilda Dent, Jack Quaid (The Boys, The Hunger Games) as Alberto, Fred Tatasciore (American Dad!, Family Guy) as Solomon Grundy, Jim Pirri (World of Warcraft franchise) as Sal Maroni, and Alastair Duncan (The Batman, Batman Unlimited franchise) as Alfred. Additional voices were provided by Frances Callier, Greg Chun, and Gary Leroi Gray.

Chris Palmer (Superman: Man of Tomorrow) directs Batman: The Long Halloween, Part Two from a screenplay by Tim Sheridan (Reign of the Supermen, Superman: Man of Tomorrow). Produced by Jim Krieg (Batman: Gotham by Gaslight) and Kimberly S. Moreau (Batman vs. Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles). Supervising Producer Butch Lukic (Justice Society: World War II, Superman: Man of Tomorrow) and Executive Producers are Michael Uslan and Sam Register

Produced by Warner Bros. Animation and DC, the feature-length animated Batman: The Long Halloween, Part Two will be distributed by Warner Bros. Home Entertainment on Digital starting July 27, 2021, and on Blu-ray beginning August 10, 2021. Batman: The Long Halloween, Part One, is currently available on Digital and Blu-ray. In 2022, Batman: The Long Halloween, Part One & Two, will be available on 4K Ultra. HD Blu-ray Combo Pack as a combined film presentation.