Black Adam Congratulates Marvel Studios On Black Panther Success

Black Adam enjoyed a few weeks as the box office champ since opening on October 21st, but that all changed over the weekend as Black Panther: Wakanda Forever grabbed the crown from Dwayne Johnson and the DC Universe. Johnson took to Twitter on Sunday to congratulate Marvel Studios on the success. "A huge congratulations to the entire #BlackPanther TEAM, @MarvelStudios @DisneyStudios. Biggest opening ever for the month of November. That's a lot of happy movie goers around the world. Beautiful!!! Can't wait to see the movie. ~ #BlackAdam." Come on Dwayne, you haven't even seen it yet???

Black Adam Vs. Black Panther- Who Wins?

"In Marvel Studios' Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, Queen Ramonda (Angela Bassett), Shuri (Letitia Wright), M'Baku (Winston Duke), Okoye (Danai Gurira), and the Dora Milaje (including Florence Kasumba) fight to protect their nation from intervening world powers in the wake of King T'Challa's death. As the Wakandans strive to embrace their next chapter, the heroes must band together with the help of War Dog Nakia (Lupita Nyong'o) and Everett Ross (Martin Freeman) and forge a new path for the kingdom of Wakanda. Introducing Tenoch Huerta as Namor, king of a hidden undersea nation, the film also stars Dominique Thorne, Michaela Coel, Mabel Cadena, and Alex Livanalli. Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, directed by Ryan Coogler and produced by Kevin Feige and Nate Moore."

I have not seen this one yet, but I cannot wait to. I have heard some mixed things, and most have agreed that it is a bit too long, but that Namor is amazing, and the emotionally charged scenes are great. Knowing that Black Adam himself hasn't been able to go yet either makes me feel better about not getting to the theater this weekend, though he is arguably busier than I am.

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever is now playing in theaters everywhere, as is Black Adam.