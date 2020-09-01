Black Adam Producer Hiram Garcia Further Teases The JSA

Black Adam was arguably the the most talked about film coming out of all the DC FanDome nonsense they showed us two weeks ago. That was largely due to the fact that Dwayne Johnson revealed that on top of Adam finally coming to the screen after a years long process, he will be bringing members of the JSA along for the ride with him. Hawkman, Cyclone, Dr. Fate, and Atom Smasher to be exact. The classic team has been a fan -favorite for decades, and seeing them realized onscreen will be a sight to behold for sure. Producer Hiram Garcia recently talked to Collider about prep on the film and the excitement around bringing the JSA to life.

Black Adam & The JSA Make This Highly Anticipated

"We are so excited to introduce the Justice Society, especially Hawkman who's such a beloved character and one of those heroes who's always meant so much to the DC universe. Having them play in the same sandbox as Black Adam is going to be fantastic, and for the already established fans of these characters I think they are going to be really excited to see what elements from classic story lines we take inspiration from as we bring these characters together. When you take a powerhouse like Black Adam and inject him into this DC cinematic universe you want to make sure you are putting characters around him that can really up the stakes. As DJ likes to say the hierarchy of power in the DC universe really is going to change so Hawkman, Dr. Fate, Atom Smasher and Cyclone will have their hands full no matter how we choose to have them interact with Black Adam."

He also spoke to when they may actually start making the highly anticipated DC film: "COVID threw a curveball in a big way and readjusted everyone's schedule, but I think the easiest way to look at it is it simply pushed the entire industry's schedule a few months… We're planning to pick back up with Black Adam some time first quarter next year and hoping to lock that all down soon."