Blood Red Sky Teaser: Netflix Horror/Thriller/Action Film Out in July

Blood Red Sky is a new German/English horror/thriller/action film coming to Netflix this July. A teaser for the film debuted today, part of their Geeked Week event running through Friday. The bonkers premise sees a woman on a transatlantic flight forced to out herself as a vampire (?) to protect her son and those aboard the plane from hijackers. Directed by Peter Thorwarth and based on his own short action scene he directed in 2015; you can see the teaser for Blood Red Sky below.

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: Blood Red Sky | Official Teaser | Netflix (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ySFBYrAdTtI)

Blood Red Sky Synopsis

"A woman with a mysterious illness is forced into action when a group of terrorists attempts to hijack a transatlantic overnight flight. In order to protect her son, she will have to reveal a dark secret and unleash the vampire within that she fought to hide." This is going to be one of the more violent horror films released this summer, and the premise is actually pretty great. I bet these hijackers had no idea there was a vampire on this plane when they took it over. Silly terrorists.

Peri Baumeister, Kais Setti, Alexander Scheer, Dominic Purcell, and Graham McTavish star in the film. This joins Fear Street as some of the original horror content coming from the streamer this summer, and Netflix showing confidence and renewed interest in the genre is a great thing. Some of the best horror to come out these last few years have been from Netflix, like The Haunting of Hill House. Hopefully, we will get more announcements this week of new horror properties coming over the next few months. Keep it locked here for all the big announcements and trailers from Geeked Week. Blood Red Sky debuts on July 23rd.