Breach is Exactly the Zombie-Space Adventure You're Looking For

In this episode, Jason chats with John Suits, Director of Breach (out December 18), starring Bruce Willis and Cody Kearsley. Suits described the film as an homage to classics like Alien and modern zombie films. The horror/sci-fi movie starts with a concept straight out of an even older classic, When Worlds Collide, with humanity fleeing earth on vast "arks" to take them to a new homeworld. The reason will be queasily familiar to the audience: the earth has been beset by a devastating plague.

But no sooner do they get underway than Kearsley and Willis have to face a new problem, a contagion on the ship that is turning its victims into rage-filled zombies. The result is a gory actioner that stays entertaining while remaining clearly familiar. Suits made no bones about that: he wanted to create an homage that genre fans could sink into. He also chatted about the strangeness of working with a star he's admired for years and how when you have fifteen days to shoot in elaborate sets built in Georgia, you push past your inhibitions pretty fast. The homage plays greatest towards the original Alien with Breach's constant patter among the workers aboard the Ark, who whine and moan like those future space laborers of Ridley Scott's masterpiece– and then meet violent ends in countless winding corridors.

Breach comes to Theaters, On Demand, and Digital on December 18, 2020.

Jason Henderson is the host of the Castle of Horror and Castle Talk Podcasts, the editor of the "Castle of Horror Anthology" series. He is the author of Quest for the Nautilus: Young Captain Nemo from Macmillan Children's Books. His new horror series "Surf Mystic," under the pseudonym Peyton Douglas, debuted with the novel Night of the Book Man this summer.