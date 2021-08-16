Candyman: Take A Look Inside The New Film, & Dare To Say His Name

Candyman is FINALLY releasing in a couple of weeks, fingers crossed, and a new featurette was revealed this morning going inside the new film. "Candyman is the patron saint of urban legends," says producer Jordan Peele, and they seem to really be leaning into that with this new film, directed by Nia DaCosta. DaCosta has such a firm grasp on what the legend means not only to the horror community but the Black community as well. As both say in the video below, it was very important to tell this story from a Black perspective. You can see the new featurette below.

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: Candyman – A Look Inside (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=k-mp2j0PeeI)

Candyman Finally Returns

"For as long as residents can remember, the housing projects of Chicago's Cabrini-Green neighborhood were terrorized by a word-of-mouth ghost story about a supernatural killer with a hook for a hand, easily summoned by those daring to repeat his name five times into a mirror. In the present day, a decade after the last of the Cabrini towers were torn down, visual artist Anthony McCoy (Emmy winner Yahya Abdul-Mateen II; Watchmen, Us) and his partner, gallery director Brianna Cartwright (Teyonah Parris; If Beale Street Could Talk, WandaVision), move into a luxury loft condo in Cabrini, now gentrified beyond recognition and inhabited by upwardly mobile millennials. With Anthony's painting career on the brink of stalling, a chance encounter with a Cabrini-Green old-timer (COLMAN DOMINGO; Zola, Ma Rainey's Black Bottom) exposes Anthony to the horrific true story behind Candyman. Anxious to maintain his status in the Chicago art world, and spurred on by his white art dealer, Anthony begins to explore these macabre details in his studio as fresh inspiration for paintings, unknowingly opening a door to a complex past that unravels his own sanity and unleashes a terrifying wave of violence that puts him on a collision course with destiny."

Candyman, directed by Nia DaCosta and starring Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, Teyonah Parris, Nathan Stewart-Jarrett, and Colman Domingo, opens in theaters on August 27th.