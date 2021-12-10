Check Out the New Poster for Michael Bay's Ambulance

There's a new Michael Bay movie coming out in February, and it actually looks pretty awesome. We got the first trailer pretty recently for Ambulance, and the concept is extremely simple while also having the potential to be overly complicated in the way that a lot of Bay's films can be. What really sets it apart is the main cast, which could very well be what sets this apart from other action movies that are coming out in early 2022. We're probably going to get a new trailer soon, but here is the new poster that shows off that impressive cast.

New Poster and Images for Michael Bays Ambulance
Ambulance Poster. © 2021 Universal Studios. All Rights Reserved.

"Over one day across the streets of L.A., three lives will change forever. In this breakneck thriller from director-producer Michael Bay, decorated veteran Will Sharp (Emmy winner Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, Candyman, The Matrix Resurrections), desperate for money to cover his wife's medical bills, asks for help from the one person he knows he shouldn't—his adoptive brother Danny (Oscar® nominee Jake Gyllenhaal, Zodiac, Spider-Man: Far From Home). A charismatic career criminal, Danny instead offers him a score: the biggest bank heist in Los Angeles history: $32 million. With his wife's survival on the line, Will can't say no. But when their getaway goes spectacularly wrong, the desperate brothers hijack an ambulance with a wounded cop clinging to life and ace EMT Cam Thompson (Eiza González, Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw, Baby Driver) onboard. In a high-speed pursuit that never stops, Will and Danny must evade a massive, city-wide law enforcement response, keep their hostages alive, and somehow try not to kill each other, all while executing the most insane escape L.A. has ever seen."

Michael Bays Ambulance First Trailer Poster Images and Summary
Byline: Andrew Cooper/Universal Pictures. Caption: (from left) Will Sharp (Yahya Abdul-Mateen II) and Danny Sharp (Jake Gyllenhaal) in Ambulance, directed by Michael Bay. Copyright: © 2021 Universal Studios. All Rights Reserved.

Ambulance, directed by Michael Bay, stars Jake Gyllenhaal, Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, and Eiza González. It will be released on February 18, 2022.

