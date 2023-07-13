Posted in: Marvel Studios, Movies | Tagged: deadpool, deadpool 3, film, marvel, mcu

Deadpool 3 Star Shares What He Knows About the Film So Far

Deadpool star Karan Soni recently divulged a few promising details about the upcoming Wolverine crossover event in Deadpool 3.

We're a little less than a year away from the upcoming Marvel film Deadpool 3, which is said to include the titular character, Wolverine, Elektra, and many more. However, we're equally thrilled about the return of the recurring Deadpool scene-stealer known as Dopinder. Having completed a solid portion of his role so far, the actor is officially revealing what he knows about the third chapter of the beloved Marvel character's story.

Karan Soni Talks Deadpool 3 Material and Rating

When speaking to Comic Book about reprising his role as Dopinder in Deadpool 3, actor Karan Soni admits, "I have begun working on that one, so I can say that it is the same as the other two. It's like hard R. There's a lot of that stuff. So it does not feel different. The only thing that, for me, is different is that I have not gotten the script this time. The other two, we did get it; it's a big difference, at least for me, the MCU part of it vs. the Fox/Marvel part of it. They're so strict. So I've only seen glimpses of what I'm in."

The actor then teased his on-set experiences, sharing, "When I did some of the stuff, I saw some things that I didn't know were in the thing. I think I would just say it this way: [Ryan Reynolds] doesn't need to do any of these movies unless he gets to do his version of it, and he is such a star, and I don't need to say this, a creative genius. He's taking this opportunity and really pushing everything, and, definitely, he's doing a lot of cool stuff. I feel very optimistic about it. Him and [director] [Shawn Levy], they work so well together that I think it will be really exciting for people to see how they take their collaborations that they've done, now successfully twice, in this new version and play in this massive sandbox with a lot of stuff. It is very, very exciting. I will not underestimate Ryan Reynolds."

The untitled Wolverine and Deadpool crossover film, currently known as Deadpool 3, is slated to be released on May 3, 2024.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!