The Writers Behind Doctor Strange 2 Weren't Fully Aware of WandaVision Elizabeth Olsen recently revealed that the writers behind Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness weren't updated on WandaVision events.

When WandaVison dropped for Disney+, the quirky and sometimes eerie Marvel title became a complete hit with audiences and critics upon its very first episode – unintentionally setting a nearly impossible standard for their future scripted series that would follow. Because other than a few minor hiccups, it really was that good.

By the time Wanda eventually resurfaced in Marvel's Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, the character had obviously become a lot more comfortable with her deep ties to darkness, though ultimately fell short in terms of much-needed character development. Now, Scarlet Witch actor Elizabeth Olsen is shedding light on one possible disconnect between her character in the successful series and her villainous role in the Doctor Strange sequel.

The Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness Writers Weren't Fully Aware of WandaVision's Story

During a recent rewatch of some of the star's most exceptional on-screen moments, the WandaVision and Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness actor admits to Vanity Fair, "It's a similar arc in Multiverse of Madness that it is in WandaVision. There could be parallels stories being told there of dealing with grief and loss. Well, I proposed that to the writers of Multiverse. I said, 'Do you know what we're doing in WandaVision? Have you seen it?' And no, they had not seen it because it wasn't finished yet." Olsen then explains her unique perspective by adding, "I had to attack the same themes in order for it to be interesting for me, I think, and potentially for the audience. I just had to come at it from a different point of view."

