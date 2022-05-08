Doctor Strange Easily Wins The Weekend Box Office, Over $180 Million

Doctor Strange and The Multiverse Of Madness easily won the weekend box office, taking in $185 million, a stunning total. Including international grosses, it has already banked $450 million worldwide. That is a crazy amount of money for the film, no doubt bolstered by many factors. Cumberbatch co-starring in two Avengers films and the latest Spider-Man since the first Doctor Strange film helped build the character's profile, and the promise and secrets that the title also suggested probably helped things as well. As it stands, the film more than doubled the opening of the first Doctor Strange film and set him up as one of the most bankable characters in the MCU.

Doctor Strange Takes Over The World

A distant second went to The Bad Guys, champ of the last two weeks with $9.6 million, followed by Sonic 2 with $6.2 million in third. Fourth place went to Fantastic Beasts with $4 million. It becomes more and more evident that it will not reach $100 million domestically, and rounding out the top five was Everything Everywhere All At Once with $3.3 million, making it the most successful A24 theatrical release ever.

The Weekend Box Office Top Five For May 6th:

Doctor Strange and The Multiverse Of Madness- $185 million The Bad Guys- $9.6 million Sonic 2- $6.2 million Fantastic Beasts and The Secrets of Dumbledore- $4 million Everything Everywhere All At Once- $3.3 million

Next week, Doctor Strange will continue his reign, but what will the drop be? That is the big question. Looking to put a dent in the Disney and Marvel Studios wallet is Blumhouse's Stephen King adaptation of Firestarter. Will it make enough to send The Bad Guys and Sonic 2 tumbling a bit? We shall see, but I would not hold my breath.