Watch The Trailer For Enola Holmes, Debuts On Netflix September 23rd

The Enola Holmes trailer debuted online this morning, as the film will be released on Netflix on September 23rd. Starring Millie Bobby Brown as Enola Holmes, the famed investigator's sister, the film will also star Henry Cavill as Sherlock, Helena Bonham Carter, and Sam Claflin, who will play Mycroft. This is based on a series of books by Nancy Springer. Also, as it was reported in June, the streamer is being sued by the Arthur Conan Doyle estate. They allege that the stories focusing on "Holmes' younger sister infringes on the Holmes stories that remain under copyright. The estate claims that the film starring Millie Bobby Brown depicts the legendary detective as warm and friendly, a characterization that only appears in the final 10 Holmes stories." Variety reported on that back when it was filed. You can see the new trailer for the film below.

Enola Holmes Should Be Huge For Netflix

"Based on the beloved Edgar-nominated book series, 'Enola Holmes' tells the story of Sherlock and Mycroft Holmes' rebellious teen sister Enola, a gifted super-sleuth in her own right who often outsmarts her brilliant siblings. When her mother mysteriously disappears on her 16th birthday, Enola seeks help from her older brothers. But soon realizing they're less interested in solving the case than in packing her off to finishing school, Enola does the only thing a smart, resourceful, and fearless young 1880s woman can do… she runs away to London. Meeting a cast of memorable characters along the way, Enola's caught in the middle of a conspiracy that could alter the course of political history. This puts a dynamic new female twist on the world's greatest detective and his brilliant family."

This has franchise written all over it and should break streaming records for Netflix easily. The numbers should prove staggering, as it looks to dethrone recent hit The Old Guard as the best performing original film on the service. Look for Enola Holmes when it debuts September 23rd.