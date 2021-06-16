Evil Dead Rise Adds Three To The Cast

Evil Dead Rise will bring three fresh new faces face to face with evil. Gabrielle Echols, Morgan Davies, and Nell Fisher have joined Alyssa Sutherland and Lily Sullivan in the cast of the new film. Franchise creator Sam Raimi and star Bruce Campbell will executive produce, with Lee Cronin directing. Campbell will not be appearing in the film as of right now, but that could change, of course. "The next chapter in the saga builds off the original trilogy rather than the 2013 reboot. Evil Dead Rise moves the action out of the woods and into the city. The twisted tale centers on two estranged sisters, portrayed by Alyssa Sutherland and Lily Sullivan, whose reunion is cut short by the rise of flesh-possessing demons, thrusting them into a primal battle for survival as they face the most nightmarish version of family imaginable." The Hollywood Reporter had the casting news.

I Wish It Picked Up From Evil Dead 2013

"I'm thrilled to bring 'Evil Dead' back to its original home at New Line 40 years after the release of the first film," Raimi said in a statement. "The company's history as pioneers of horror speaks for itself. I'm equally excited to be working with Lee Cronin, whose gifts as a storyteller make him the ideal filmmaker to continue the enduring legacy of the franchise."

"At its core, 'Evil Dead' is about ordinary people overcoming extraordinarily terrifying situations. I can't wait for Alyssa and Lily to fill the blood-soaked shoes of those who have come before them and carry on that tradition," Campbell added in a statement.

I really wish they were continuing the story from that remake that Fede Alvarez did such a fantastic job on in 2013, but it is what it is, I guess. This latest film will go into production in New Zealand next month and will more than likely see its debut on HBO Max sometime next year if I had to guess. Groovy.