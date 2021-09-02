Ghost in the Shell Gets IMAX Theatrical Debut on September 17th

IMAX announced tickets are now on sale for GHOST IN THE SHELL, one of Japan's most celebrated and influential films, which will be coming exclusively to IMAX screens for the FIRST TIME EVER on September 17th. Also, for the first time, the IMAX release will be put on screens in Japan, the U.S., and select IMAX markets simultaneously.

"2029: A female cybernetic government agent, Major Motoko Kusanagi, and the Internal Bureau of Investigations are hot on the trail of "The Puppet Master," a mysterious and threatening computer virus capable of infiltrating human hosts. Together with her fellow agents from Section 9, Kusanagi embarks on a high-tech race against time to capture the omnipresent entity. Director Mamoru Oshii's award-winning cyber-tech thriller, based on the comic book by Shirow Masamune, is lauded as one of the leading Japanese animation films of all time."

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: Ghost in the Shell (1995 Movie) Official IMAX Trailer – Mamoru Oshii, Masamune Shirow (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=8RF09G8Ymqg)

The film has been remastered in visually stunning 4K and undergone IMAX's proprietary DMR (Digital Remastering) process for its screens. Directed by Mamoru Oshii with Cinematography by Hisao Shirai, the 1995 anime neo-noir cyberpunk thriller is considered one of the most defining anime and science-fiction films of all time – inspiring the likes of Matrix-creators the Wachowskis, James Cameron, and other groundbreaking artists. It was probably the first truly successful cinematic realization of Cyberspace after William Gibson introduced the idea in his groundbreaking Cyberpunk novel Neuromancer in 1984. The movie loosely adapted Masamune's manga into a more overtly contemplative and existential story. Kusanagi was a wisecracking operative with a dark sense of humour to the more pensive figure in the movie, considering if she was truly alive anymore after a cybernetic model had replaced her entire body. Oshii became known as a visionary director after Ghost in the Shell, a filmmaker exploring big philosophical questions through Science Fiction and Cyberpunk.

The film will be distributed by Bandai (Japan) and Lionsgate (North America and Select International), only on IMAX screens. Tickets are available here:

