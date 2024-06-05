Posted in: Contest/Giveaway, Lionsgate, Movies | Tagged: the strangers

Giveaway: Win A Free Signed Poster For The Strangers – Chapter 1

Would you like to win a signed poster from The Strangers - Chapter 1? Real all the rules below to find out how to win one.

Follow and retweet our account by June 11, 11am PT to enter.

Prizes include a full-size poster signed by Madelaine Petsch.

Complaints about entry requirements will not influence the draw.

Would you like to win a signed poster for The Strangers – Chapter 1? All you need is a Twitter/X account to take part in this giveaway. Lionsgate has provided us with one full-sized poster signed by Madelaine Petsch and three mini posters signed by Petsch, Froy Gutierrez, Director Renny Harlin, and Producer Courtney Solomon. What do you need to do to win this? In order for a chance to win it, all you're required to do is two things on Twitter/X. All you have to do is follow our Twitter/X account and also retweet the social media post tied to this contest. You can't miss it as it will have the same image as the one here, and the hashtag #BCStrangersSigned. Only one person will get the big poster with a single signature, and that person will be chosen randomly. You have until Tuesday, June 11, at 11am PT to do so.

That's all! Literally, we're only asking you to do two things that cost you zero money and little time on your part, and you could win a signed poster for The Strangers – Chapter 1. Now, as usual, before the complaints start coming into our comments section from people who don't have a Twitter/X account… it's 2024; Twitter/X is free to use. If you're reading this post, you have the capability of making an account. Emailing us or complaining in the comments that the contest is "selective" or "unfair" will not make you a winner. When we choose winners, we will be checking that you have both retweeted our post and that you're following Bleeding Cool's official Twitter/X account. Those who have not done so are not eligible to win; we do check the accounts AND content of those picked at random. Best of luck to those of you who enter!

