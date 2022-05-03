Green Lantern Director Expresses Regret About His DC Film

Once in a while, we're all guilty of making choices that we're not proud of. In some instances, those choices happen to be big-budget cinematic endeavors with A-list actors and a longstanding fandom with expectations. In the case of the 2011 movie Green Lantern, some of its viewers, actors, and even the film's director aren't the most thrilled about their choices associated with the DC movie.

Though the film isn't necessarily all bad (in my opinion), it's often used as a superhero punchline regarding the challenges that the genre faces. In a new interview with Screen Rant, while promoting his new film, Green Lantern director Martin Cambell reflected on the end result without having the most positive sentiment. Discussing his view over a decade later, Campbell explained to the publication, "No, I'm not good at superhero movies. Green Lantern? People didn't like that movie, and frankly, I shouldn't have done it." The director then went on to conclude, "I did it because I've never done one. You work just as hard on the movies that really are not successful as you do on the ones that are. I think there are people better qualified than me to do a superhero movie."

Even if that is the reality of the situation, there have quite honestly been more than a few superhero films that have struggled to find their audience — Green Lantern's cast and crew just happen to roll with the punches, which we're totally grateful for. During his first personal screening of the film last year, Reynolds himself ended his live-tweeting streak by writing, "Maybe it's the Aviation Gin talking, but #GreenLantern was nothing to fear! Hundreds of incredible crew and cast members did amazing work — and while it's not perfect, it ain't a tragedy. Next time I won't wait a decade to watch."

Now that it's been over ten years since Green Lantern's release, what's your stance on the film?