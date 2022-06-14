Halloween Ends Will Truly Be the End (For Blumhouse)

The Blumhouse relaunch of John Carpenter's Halloween franchise back in 2018 helped the genre's legacy through another era of horror – setting up the eventual confirmation of a complete trilogy. With the trilogy now coming to a close this October when Halloween Ends is released, it will also become the lengthiest addition to the Halloween continuity, telling a complete (four-chapter) story from start to finish without any drastic changes to the team.

Now, as Halloween Ends is gearing up to conclude the Blumhouse tales, the studio's own Jason Blum has offered more insight on where things could (or, in this case, will) go next. When talking to Screen Rant, Blum explains, "I didn't say it's gonna be the last Halloween movie. It's our last Halloween movie. We have no more rights to make any more Halloween, so it goes back to Malek [Akkad] and what he does; only he knows, but we are done. This is our last one, and I think people will be very happy."

Obviously, it seems unlikely that there will be an immediate reboot, but with success comes the eventual desire for more – something that Carpenter himself recently acknowledged when discussing the "final" chapter. Carpenter shared with ComicBook in February, "Let me explain the movie business to you. If you take a dollar sign and attach it to anything, there will be somebody who wants to do a [Halloween] sequel. It will live. If the dollar sign is not big enough, no matter what, it will not live. I don't know, man. I don't know. This time, I do not know. They really want to end. They're going to shut it off, end it. It's what David has in mind. That's fine."

The one thing that's certain is that the upcoming film is the next major horror event for both the franchise and slasher movies.

Halloween Ends is slated for a theatrical release on October 14, 2022.