Jason Blum Says Spawn Movie Will Be Blumhouse's Superhero Story

Blumhouse executive Jason Blum is saying that the upcoming Spawn film is going to be the studio's darker take on a superhero movie.

Over the years, Blumhouse has become a major horror studio that's helmed various franchises, from smaller cult-following titles to major blockbuster releases. Just look at what they did with Halloween! Still, when it comes to tackling something that's proven to be as time-consuming and complex as the Spawn franchise, patience is a must, regardless of how well-connected Blumhouse might be. But at least we know it's coming…

In the meantime, what can we expect from the gritty, horror-esque action story?

During a press line for New York Comic Con, Blumhouse executive Jason Blum teased that the new Spawn film will be a very dark superhero story, admitting, "Yes, I'm going to bring the Blumhouse edge [to the Spawn movie]. It's going to be edgy and original as compared to other superhero movies. It's gonna definitely feel like the Blumhouse version of a superhero movie."

Back in 2020, Blum seemed hopeful about its progress while still noting that the film had experienced longer delays than he intended. Then, earlier this year, while speaking to ComicBook, Blum expressed his high hopes for the film (along with an intended 2025 timeline), telling the publication, "I would say you have a lot to hope for because it's in very very active development. What needs to happen is that my fellow friends, the writers, and the studios need to figure out their differences and get back to writing, but we've got a great group of folks putting it together, and my hope is that that movie – my prediction is maybe we'll actually see a Spawn movie in '25. No promises, but that's my prediction."

While a 2025 placeholder release date isn't exactly the most promising for a film that's been in development hell for much longer, Blumhouse is definitely a studio that's known to get the ball rolling. So, let's just manifest that it will happen one day.

Are you excited about the idea of another Spawn film from the mainstream horror studio?

