Jennifer Lee Is "Blown Away" What She Has Seen Of Frozen 3

Disney Animation chief creative officer Jennifer Lee was "blown away" by what she has seen from Frozen 3 so far, but it's unclear how involved she'll be with the project.

Earlier this year, a rare move was made during a Disney Investor Call, announcing multiple new projects were in the works. The three projects were a new Zootopia, Toy Story 5, and Frozen 3. None of these are surprising since all of the previous entries into the respective franchises were critical and commercial successes. While Frozen II wasn't nearly as big as Frozen, it would be kind of hard to make that "Let It Go" lightning strike twice, though they did try. Animated movies take a long time to come along. Hence, it's not surprising we haven't heard much about any of these. Still, Disney Animation chief creative officer Jennifer Lee recently had a spotlight conversation with Tricia Tuttle, head of directing fiction at the National Film and Television School, during the BFI London Film Festival (via Variety) that she was "blown away" by what she had seen so far.

"Every morning last week, they carved out space for me to work with the creative team on it, and I am blown away, and I am so excited," Lee said during a Spotlight conversation with Tricia Tuttle, head of directing fiction at the National Film and Television School. "I don't know what I'm doing on it yet — I'm not doing nothing — except doing what I do now, which is we work on every project as a team, and I'm in there with creative. But with 'Frozen,' just a little bit more."

When you get into three and beyond, people start asking the 'who asked for this' question, and Lee seems more than aware of that. It wasn't any different when it came to Frozen 3, with Lee saying, "Our philosophy is this, and it won't change: If there is more story to tell, the filmmakers have to drive it. And I'll say with 'Frozen,' Marc Smith, who was our director of story on 'Frozen 2,' came with an incredible idea for more 'Frozen,' and it's worth it." Lee has moved up considerably in the Disney company since she worked on the first film, hence why it's a little unclear just how involved with the third movie she will be. However, despite how much of an obvious cash grab this might seem, Lee is sticking to her guns that if there weren't more story to tell in Arendelle, we wouldn't be returning. Frozen 3 has no release date, and the next film from Disney Animation will be Wish, set to come out November 22nd.

