Lady Gaga Releases "Harlequin," The Joker: Folie À Deux Inspired Album

Lady Gaga has released the album Harlequin, inspired by the upcoming Joker: Folie À Deux. It features two new original songs from Gaga.

If anyone is looking for some new music to add to their playlists for the upcoming weekend, Lady Gaga is here to help you out. We found out a couple of days ago that they are leaning all the way in with Joker: Folie À Deux and taking advantage of the fact that they have one of the best vocalists working right now in their film. We knew that this film was going to be a musical on some level, but they have been very vague about what that music is actually going to be. It's still a little unclear, but the album Harlequin, a release inspired by the film, gives us a hint. The album is mostly covers, but there are two originals, including the above song titled, The Joker, and the titled Folie À Deux. Here is the full album playlist on Spotify.

Here is the tracklist for those that are interested:

Good Morning

Get Happy (2024)

Oh, When the Saints

World on a String

If My Friends Could See Me Now

That's Entertainment

Smile

The Joker

Folie á Deux

Gonna Build a Mountain

Close to You

Happy Mistake

That's Life

It's not uncommon for musicals to have multiple different records of the songs, and this is likely the case here as well. Some of the covers are probably in the film, but likely not these specific recordings. A different soundtrack for Joker: Folie À Deux featuring the covers of the songs used in the film will likely be released as well. However, this album can certainly give you the vibes of what we're in for in just a little over a week.

Joker: Folie À Deux: Summary, Cast List, Release Date

From acclaimed writer/director/producer Todd Phillips comes Joker: Folie À Deux, the much-anticipated follow-up to 2019's Academy Award-winning Joker, which earned more than $1 billion at the global box office and remains the highest-grossing R-rated film of all time. The new film stars Joaquin Phoenix once again in his Oscar-winning dual role as Arthur Fleck/Joker opposite Oscar-winner Lady Gaga (A Star Is Born).

Joker: Folie À Deux finds Arthur Fleck institutionalized at Arkham, awaiting trial for his crimes as Joker. While struggling with his dual identity, Arthur not only stumbles upon true love but also finds the music that's always been inside him.

The film also stars Oscar nominees Brendan Gleeson (The Banshees of Inisherin) and Catherine Keener (Get Out, Capote), alongside Zazie Beetz, reprising her role from Joker. Phillips, who was nominated for Oscars for directing, writing, and producing Joker, directed Joker: Folie À Deux from a screenplay by fellow Oscar nominee Scott Silver & Phillips, based on characters from DC. The film was produced by Phillips, Oscar nominee Emma Tillinger Koskoff and Joseph Garner. Lady Gaga served as music consultant. The film's executive producers are Michael E. Uslan, Georgia Kacandes, Silver, Mark Friedberg, and Jason Ruder.

Warner Bros. Pictures Presents A Joint Effort Production, A Film by Todd Phillips, Joker: Folie À Deux. The film will be released worldwide by Warner Bros. Pictures, and will be only in theaters nationwide on October 4, 2024, and beginning internationally on 2 October, 2024.

