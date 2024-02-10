Posted in: Movies, Warner Bros | Tagged: film, Game Night, jason bateman, lamorne morris, rachel mcadams

Game Night Star Says a Sequel Seems Highly Unlikely

One of the stars of the 2018 movie Game Night recently confirmed that film's directorial duo isn't interested in returning for a sequel.

In 2018, the comedy film Game Night earned itself a solid 85% approval rating on Rotten Tomatoes and more than $100 million worldwide. Still, even considering its overall popularity with audiences and critics, there have yet to be any developments on a possible sequel. And it doesn't sound like we should hold our breath, either…

According to Game Night actor Lamorne Morris, one of the film's directors (which consists of both John Francis Daley and Jonathan Goldstein) recently suggested that there's really no interest in trying to create any sequel magic. Morris tells ET, "You know, I ran into one of the directors not too long ago, and I believe he said, 'No.' Because I asked, and I believe it was a straight-up 'No.' For me, I would love to. I think that was a very underrated comedy; people really love it – people who watch it, love it."

Regarding the film's conclusion and leaving the door open for more, Morris later clarified, "For me, the ending of that film allowed for a sequel, and you know, the cast, we're all still acting. Somebody call Jason Bateman and tell him to make it happen. Or Rachel McAdams, they can make this happen."

In 2023, the directorial duo actually addressed a specific sequel question by cautiously suggesting they were already reluctant, admitting, "Our favorite thing is to leave the audience wanting more, as opposed to hitting them over the head. And that was a case where we ended the movie with a sort of fake setup for a sequel, but we feel like it might be hard to top what we did."

Game Night Official Cast and Synopsis

The complete plot summary of Game Night: Max (Jason Bateman) and Annie's (Rachel McAdams) weekly couples game night gets kicked up a notch when Max's charismatic brother, Brooks (Kyle Chandler), arranges a murder mystery party, complete with fake thugs and faux federal agents. So when Brooks gets kidnapped, it's all part of the game…right? But as the six uber-competitive gamers set out to solve the case and win, they begin to discover that neither this "game"—nor Brooks—are what they seem to be. Over the course of one chaotic night, the friends find themselves increasingly in over their heads as each twist leads to another unexpected turn. With no rules, no points, and no idea who all the players are, this could turn out to be the most fun they've ever had…or game over.

